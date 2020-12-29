NFL Week 16 Scores

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season has come to an end. It started on Christmas Day with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, and ended on "Monday Night Football" with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

With the Christmas Day game falling on a Friday, plus some of the COVID-related postponements, this season included NFL games being played on every day of the week

NFL Week 16 has a couple of letdowns when the Cleveland Browns failed to clinch a 2020 NFL Playoff spot when they lost to the New York Jets. The Arizona Cardinals fell out of the playoffs with their loss to the 49ers. Washington Football Team failed to clinch the NFC East and a playoff spot when they lost to the Carolina Panthers.

Jacksonville Jaguars locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the New York Jets are riding a high on a two game winning streak. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets both have a shot at winning the NFC East. Week 17 is going to be one for the ages thanks to the results in Week 16.

Let's take a look at how Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season ended.

NFL Week 16: Christmas Day Game

(6-9) Minnesota Vikings vs (11-4) New Orleans Saints

Final: New Orleans Saints 52, Minnesota Vikings 33

Game Ball: Alvin Kamara, NO: 22 carries, 155 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns

Alvin Kamara joined the 6-TD club and @T_Armstead72 was the bouncer outside the club 💪 pic.twitter.com/hhg3DbxUDM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 26, 2020

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara tied an NFL single game record with 6 rushing touchdowns.

NFL Week 16: Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

(10-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs (5-10) Detroit Lions

Final: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47, Detroit Lions 7

Game Ball: Tom Brady, TB: 22-27, 348 passing yards, 4 touchdowns

TOM BRADY IS NOT HUMAN 🤖



🔻 4 TD

🔻 348 Yards

🔻 Subbed out at half



Doing this in his 20th season 👏 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/GRJSROF3jU — ESPN (@espn) December 26, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended a 13 year playoff drought behind top Brady's four touchdown passes.

NFL Week 16: Saturday, 4:25 p.m. EST

(6-9) San Francisco 49ers vs (8-7) Arizona Cardinals

Final: San Francisco 49ers 20, Arizona Cardinals 12

Game Ball: Jeff Wilson Jr, SF: 22 carries, 183 yards

Jeff Wilson Jr.'s 204 scrimmage yards were the most by a 49ers running back in the last 10 seasons.



The last with more? Frank Gore in 2009 Week 2 vs the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/7urEPy7Z6i — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2020

San Francisco 49ers were led by third string quarterback C.J. Beathard and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. in their stunning Week 16 win over the Cardinals.

NFL Week 16: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

(10-5) Miami Dolphins vs (7-8) Las Vegas Raiders

Final: Miami Dolphins 26, Las Vegas Raiders 25

Game Ball: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA: 9-13, 182 yards, 1 touchdown

Miami Dolphins pull closer to clinching a 2020 NFL Playoff spot with their miracle win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Week 16: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

(4-11) Atlanta Falcons vs (14-1) Kansas City Chiefs

Final: Kansas City Chiefs 17, Atlanta Falcons 14

Game Ball: Matt Ryan, ATL: 27-35, 300 passing yards, 2 touchdowns

Matt Ryan to Laquon Treadwell gives the @AtlantaFalcons a fourth quarter lead! #RiseUpATL



📺: #ATLvsKC on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/IFHvVPw7XT pic.twitter.com/b7Jo5YY2fJ — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs lock up home field advantage with a come from behind win against the Atlanta Falcons.

(10-5) Cleveland Browns vs (2-13) New York Jets

Final: New York Jets 23, Cleveland Browns 16

Game Ball: Jamison Crowder, NYJ: 7 receptions, 92 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Cleveland Browns drop a tough game against the New York Jets. The Jets are on a two game winning streak after losing 13 straight games.

(10-5) Indianapolis Colts vs (12-3) Pittsburgh Steelers

Final: Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Indianapolis Colts 24

Game Ball: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT: 34-49, 342 yards, 3 touchdowns

Indianapolis Colts blow a 21-7 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers clinched the AFC North with comeback win against the Colts.

(8-7) Chicago Bears vs (1-14) Jacksonville Jaguars

Final: Chicago Bears 41, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Game Ball: Mitchell Trubisky, CHI: 24-35, 265 yards, 2 touchdowns

Mitch Trubisky’s last 5 games since returning from the bench:



🔸 1,326 all-purpose yards



🔸 11 total TD



🔸 4 INT



🔸 101.1 rating pic.twitter.com/PbIb6hZvgf — Bears Film Room (@BearsFilmRoom) December 28, 2020

Chicago Bears keep playoff hopes alive and the Jacksonville Jaguars lock up the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

(5-10) New York Giants vs (10-5) Baltimore Ravens

Final: Baltimore Ravens 27, New York Giants 13

Game Ball: Lamar Jackson, BAL: 17-26, 183 passing yards, 2 touchdowns

This is WILD 👀



Lamar Jackson has NEVER thrown an INT in the redzone.



A record 45 pass TD to 0 INT.



Crazy numbers by @Lj_era8 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/eyNob2jFC2 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 28, 2020

Baltimore Ravens move into the 2020 NFL Playoffs with the Cleveland Browns losing. New York Giants some how stay alive in the NFC East.

(4-10-1) Cincinnati Bengals vs (4-11) Houston Texans

Final: Cincinnati Bengals 37, Houston Texans 31

Game Ball: Brandon Allen, CIN: 29-37, 371 passing yards, 2 touchdowns

How about @BrandonAllen_10!



29/37

371 yards

2 touchdowns

1 win pic.twitter.com/IOsXWKyYWH — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 27, 2020

The Cincinnati Bengals are led by back up quarterback Brandon Allen in a big victory over the Houston Texans.

NFL Week 16: Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

(5-10) Denver Broncos vs (6-9) Los Angeles Chargers

Final: Los Angeles Chargers 19, Denver Broncos 16

Game Ball: Justin Herbert, LAC: 21-33, 253 passing yards, 1 touchdown

Justin Herbert just threw his 28th TD pass, passing Baker Mayfield for the most by a rookie in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/xAdyRPXC5A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers were led by Justin Herbert in their Week 16 win over the Broncos. Chargers are ending the 2020 NFL Season on a good note winning their third straight.

(5-10) Carolina Panthers vs (6-9) Washington Football Team

Final: Carolina Panthers 20, Washington Football Team 13

Game Ball: Curtis Samuels, CAR: 5 receptions, 106 yards

Washington Football Team leaves the door wide open for the NFC East with their Week 16 loss to Carolina Panthers.

(4-10-1) Philadelphia Eagles vs (6-9) Dallas Cowboys

Final: Dallas Cowboys 37, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Game Ball: Andy Dalton, DAL: 22-30, 377 yards, 3 touchdowns

Andy Dalton finds Michael Gallup for the 21-yard TD! #PHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/1X7C0naW4p — Cowboys Videos (@Cowboys_Videos) December 27, 2020

Andy Dalton leads the Dallas Cowboys into a huge game against the New York Giants in Week 17. Winner has a shot at going to the playoffs and winning the NFC East.

(9-6) Los Angeles Rams vs (11-4) Seattle Seahawks

Final: Seattle Seahawks 20, Los Angeles Rams 9

Game Ball: Russell Wilson, SEA: 20-32, 225 passing yards, 1 touchdown

Beautiful ball from Russell Wilson for the Seahawks TD 🤩



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EjqswPFq48 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2020

Seattle Seahawks clinch the NFC West title and a home playoff game in their Week 16 victory over the Rams.

NFL Week 16: Sunday Night Football

(10-5) Tennessee Titans vs (12-3) Green Bay Packers

Final: Green Bay Packers 40, Tennessee Titans 14

Game Ball: Aaron Rodgers, GB: 21-25, 231 passing yards, 4 touchdowns

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers DOMINATE in the Frozen Tundra 🥶



❄️ 21-25 Comp/Att

❄️ 231 Pass Yds

❄️ 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/ywmfc8Xeas — ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2020

Green Bay Packers get huge games from Aaron Rodgers, AJ Dillon and Davante Adams to beat the Tennessee Titans at home.

NFL Week 16: Monday Night Football

(11-3) Buffalo Bills vs (6-8) New England Patriots

Final: Buffalo Bills 38, New England Patriots 9

Game Ball: Josh Allen, BUF: 27-36, 320 passing yards, 4 touchdowns

You're going to remember this Josh Allen season for a long time 💪



Ranks in Bills history:



‣ 378 completions (1st)

‣ 4,320 pass yards (2nd)

‣ 34 pass TD (1st)

‣ 69.1 cmp% (1st)



He's got the keys to the franchise #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/HxnNcepMzk — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 29, 2020

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes history for the Buffalo Bills franchise in their Week 16 victory over the New England Patriots.