NFL Week 16 Scores

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season has come to an end. It started on Christmas Day with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, and ended on "Monday Night Football" with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.
With the Christmas Day game falling on a Friday, plus some of the COVID-related postponements, this season included NFL games being played on every day of the week
NFL Week 16 has a couple of letdowns when the Cleveland Browns failed to clinch a 2020 NFL Playoff spot when they lost to the New York Jets. The Arizona Cardinals fell out of the playoffs with their loss to the 49ers. Washington Football Team failed to clinch the NFC East and a playoff spot when they lost to the Carolina Panthers.
Jacksonville Jaguars locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the New York Jets are riding a high on a two game winning streak. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets both have a shot at winning the NFC East. Week 17 is going to be one for the ages thanks to the results in Week 16.
Let's take a look at how Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season ended.
NFL Week 16: Christmas Day Game
(6-9) Minnesota Vikings vs (11-4) New Orleans Saints
Final: New Orleans Saints 52, Minnesota Vikings 33
Game Ball: Alvin Kamara, NO: 22 carries, 155 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara tied an NFL single game record with 6 rushing touchdowns.
NFL Week 16: Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
(10-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs (5-10) Detroit Lions
Final: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47, Detroit Lions 7
Game Ball: Tom Brady, TB: 22-27, 348 passing yards, 4 touchdowns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended a 13 year playoff drought behind top Brady's four touchdown passes.
NFL Week 16: Saturday, 4:25 p.m. EST
(6-9) San Francisco 49ers vs (8-7) Arizona Cardinals
Final: San Francisco 49ers 20, Arizona Cardinals 12
Game Ball: Jeff Wilson Jr, SF: 22 carries, 183 yards
San Francisco 49ers were led by third string quarterback C.J. Beathard and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. in their stunning Week 16 win over the Cardinals.
NFL Week 16: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST
(10-5) Miami Dolphins vs (7-8) Las Vegas Raiders
Final: Miami Dolphins 26, Las Vegas Raiders 25
Game Ball: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA: 9-13, 182 yards, 1 touchdown
Miami Dolphins pull closer to clinching a 2020 NFL Playoff spot with their miracle win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Week 16: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
(4-11) Atlanta Falcons vs (14-1) Kansas City Chiefs
Final: Kansas City Chiefs 17, Atlanta Falcons 14
Game Ball: Matt Ryan, ATL: 27-35, 300 passing yards, 2 touchdowns
Kansas City Chiefs lock up home field advantage with a come from behind win against the Atlanta Falcons.
(10-5) Cleveland Browns vs (2-13) New York Jets
Final: New York Jets 23, Cleveland Browns 16
Game Ball: Jamison Crowder, NYJ: 7 receptions, 92 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Cleveland Browns drop a tough game against the New York Jets. The Jets are on a two game winning streak after losing 13 straight games.
(10-5) Indianapolis Colts vs (12-3) Pittsburgh Steelers
Final: Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Indianapolis Colts 24
Game Ball: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT: 34-49, 342 yards, 3 touchdowns
Indianapolis Colts blow a 21-7 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers clinched the AFC North with comeback win against the Colts.
(8-7) Chicago Bears vs (1-14) Jacksonville Jaguars
Final: Chicago Bears 41, Jacksonville Jaguars 17
Game Ball: Mitchell Trubisky, CHI: 24-35, 265 yards, 2 touchdowns
Chicago Bears keep playoff hopes alive and the Jacksonville Jaguars lock up the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
(5-10) New York Giants vs (10-5) Baltimore Ravens
Final: Baltimore Ravens 27, New York Giants 13
Game Ball: Lamar Jackson, BAL: 17-26, 183 passing yards, 2 touchdowns
Baltimore Ravens move into the 2020 NFL Playoffs with the Cleveland Browns losing. New York Giants some how stay alive in the NFC East.
(4-10-1) Cincinnati Bengals vs (4-11) Houston Texans
Final: Cincinnati Bengals 37, Houston Texans 31
Game Ball: Brandon Allen, CIN: 29-37, 371 passing yards, 2 touchdowns
The Cincinnati Bengals are led by back up quarterback Brandon Allen in a big victory over the Houston Texans.
NFL Week 16: Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
(5-10) Denver Broncos vs (6-9) Los Angeles Chargers
Final: Los Angeles Chargers 19, Denver Broncos 16
Game Ball: Justin Herbert, LAC: 21-33, 253 passing yards, 1 touchdown
Los Angeles Chargers were led by Justin Herbert in their Week 16 win over the Broncos. Chargers are ending the 2020 NFL Season on a good note winning their third straight.
(5-10) Carolina Panthers vs (6-9) Washington Football Team
Final: Carolina Panthers 20, Washington Football Team 13
Game Ball: Curtis Samuels, CAR: 5 receptions, 106 yards
Washington Football Team leaves the door wide open for the NFC East with their Week 16 loss to Carolina Panthers.
(4-10-1) Philadelphia Eagles vs (6-9) Dallas Cowboys
Final: Dallas Cowboys 37, Philadelphia Eagles 17
Game Ball: Andy Dalton, DAL: 22-30, 377 yards, 3 touchdowns
Andy Dalton leads the Dallas Cowboys into a huge game against the New York Giants in Week 17. Winner has a shot at going to the playoffs and winning the NFC East.
(9-6) Los Angeles Rams vs (11-4) Seattle Seahawks
Final: Seattle Seahawks 20, Los Angeles Rams 9
Game Ball: Russell Wilson, SEA: 20-32, 225 passing yards, 1 touchdown
Seattle Seahawks clinch the NFC West title and a home playoff game in their Week 16 victory over the Rams.
NFL Week 16: Sunday Night Football
(10-5) Tennessee Titans vs (12-3) Green Bay Packers
Final: Green Bay Packers 40, Tennessee Titans 14
Game Ball: Aaron Rodgers, GB: 21-25, 231 passing yards, 4 touchdowns
Green Bay Packers get huge games from Aaron Rodgers, AJ Dillon and Davante Adams to beat the Tennessee Titans at home.
NFL Week 16: Monday Night Football
(11-3) Buffalo Bills vs (6-8) New England Patriots
Final: Buffalo Bills 38, New England Patriots 9
Game Ball: Josh Allen, BUF: 27-36, 320 passing yards, 4 touchdowns
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes history for the Buffalo Bills franchise in their Week 16 victory over the New England Patriots.