NFL: New York Jets fire head coach Adam Gase 

The New York Jets' misery is over after firing head coach Adam Gase immediately following his second season with the team.

On Sunday, the New York Jets and Adam Gase lost their regular-season finale. The New York Jets would give up four touchdowns to New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who passed for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.

This season will be one that the New York Jets and their fan base will hope to forget some day. The Jets finished the 2020 NFL Season with a 2-14 record and locked up the number two pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Adam Gase came out last month and told the media that he had let the New York Jets ownership down.

Some may say that was a last second Hail Mary to save his job in New York, but the Jets have had enough of Gase and losing.

New York Jets went 9-23 under Adam Gase

Adam Gase was correct with his statement about letting the ownership of the New York Jets down. What he forgot was he not only let the ownership down, but let the players down as well.

One player in particular is starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Adam Gase has failed to develop the young quarterback. Three weeks ago the Jets were 0-13 and were ready to clean house. New York Jets were ready to fire Adam Gase and trade Sam Darnold and select Trevor Lawrence with the number one pick.

Breaking: The Jets have parted ways with head coach Adam Gase, the team announced.

Sam Darnold like Adam Gase went on his re-election campaign and put together back-to-back wins against two NFL Playoff teams. It is still unknown if the Jets will trade Sam Darnold. One thing they stood behind was firing Adam Gase which they did after the game against the New England Patriots.

What's next for the New York Jets and Adam Gase

Why it will be hard for the New York Jets to find a new Head Coach:

New York Jets will be actively looking to find the replacement for Adam Gase. The problem is the New York Jets coaching job is not the most appealing job right now. New York is going to have a couple years of rebuilding. Their fan base is not the easiest fan base to work around.

Jets fan base expect to win and want to win right now. This will not happen in the next two seasons. If the New York Jets do trade Sam Darnold, then they can add another year onto the rebuild. This is why the New York Jets could have a hard time finding a good quality Head Coach this off-season.

Will Adam Gase find another Head Coaching position:

Adam Gase will be in the same position as the New York Jets. Its going to be tough for Gase to find a new job. Gase is not a horrible football coach by no means but the time he has spent with the New York Jets will hurt his chances.

Adam Gase will most likely join another coaching staff and work as a coordinator either in the 2021 NFL Season or 2022 NFL Season. It just seems to be too big of a hole for him to climb out of to land a Head Coaching job this off-season.