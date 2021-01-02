NFL Week 17: Raiders at Broncos TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

There’s no guarantee that the Las Vegas Raiders would have made the playoffs had they been able to beat the Miami Dolphins last weekend, but the possibility existed for them to find a way in had they won that game, and other results broke differently in Week 16. As it stands now, the Silver and Black will close out a disappointing season against the Denver Broncos on the road.

Las Vegas played better than Miami for about 55 minutes of the game last week, but the Raiders could not finish the job down the stretch. Falling 26-25, the Raiders will look at that game wondering what could have been, but still had a number of positive developments in the contest. TE Darren Waller continues to prove he is one of the premier option at the position in the NFL, and routinely showed up Dolphins DB Eric Rowe on his way to 112 yard receiving performance.

Denver will play its second divisional game in as many weeks this Sunday, and hopes that it will go better than it did against Los Angeles last weekend. The Broncos fell 19-16 against the Chargers, but can take solace that they didn’t give up as much on defense as they did in their first meeting with Los Angeles. Denver’s defense made several key plays to keep the team in the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos TV Schedule

What Time is The Raiders at Broncos on Sunday?

4:25 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

What Channel Is The Raiders at Broncos game on Sunday?

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Coverage Map

Week 17 CBS Late Coverage

How To Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

CBS All-Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Prediction

This game is a tough one to figure, as both teams don’t have much to play for in their 2020 season finale. While the Broncos should be using every game to get their young offensive players additional reps and experience, it stands to reason that the Raiders really don’t want to head into the offseason on a disappointing losing streak. Falling to the Dolphins in as shocking and heartbreaking a way as a football team could lose might have taken the air out of the balloon, but could also serve as a rallying cry for Las Vegas to end their season on a high note.

Prediction: Raiders 23, Broncos 21