NFL Week 17: Ravens at Bengals TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

The Baltimore Ravens passed their first do or die test last week, and have one more hurdle to overcome in order to qualify for the postseason for the third consecutive year. The Cincinnati Bengals are the only obstacle in Baltimore’s way, and they will do their best to dash the Ravens’ playoff hopes.

Baltimore took control of the game early against the New York Giants, jumping on them 14-0 after the first quarter of play. It was a lead that they would not relinquish, as they defeated the Giants 27-13. Former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins continues to get better each week for the Ravens, and scored a touchdown last week to go along with 77 yards rushing.

Despite being without QB Joe Burrow and RB Joe Mixon for several weeks, Cincinnati has found a way to remain competitive in many of their games. Head coach Zac Taylor deserves credit for keeping his players engaged, as they notched their fourth victory of the season last week against the Houston Texans, beating them 37-31. Rookie WR Tee Higgins has been a bright spot for the offense regardless of who is under center, and scored a touchdown in last week’s victory.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals TV Schedule

What Time is The Ravens at Bengals on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

What Channel Is The Ravens at Bengals game on Sunday?

Advertisement

CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Coverage Map

Week 17 CBS Early Coverage

How To Watch Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - Live Stream

CBS All-Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

It would be surprising if the Bengals were not at least able to make the Ravens sweat in this game, considering that Cincinnati is probably looking to avenge their 27-3 loss to Baltimore in late October. QB Brandon Allen has appeared to get more comfortably each week, and the Cincinnati ground game has received contributions from Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine in recent contests.

However, with so much on the line for Baltimore, it would be difficult to imagine any other result than a Ravens victory. As much talk as there was earlier in the season about the ineffectiveness of the Ravens offense, that all seems to have been corrected. QB Lamar Jackson has been reminiscent of the MVP form he had last season, and could have a big day on the ground to carry Baltimore to a postseason berth.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Bengals 20