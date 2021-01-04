NFL Week 17 scores & results

Week 17 in the NFL was full of great games, and now the 2020 NFL Playoffs schedule is set.

Coming into Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season, there were some teams that were in must-win football games. The Cleveland Browns clinched their first playoff berth since the 2002 NFL Season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 NFL Season.

One thing that the 2020 NFL Playoffs will not have is the New England Patriots in the playoffs. The Arizona Cardinals suffered a tough injury to Kyler Murray and fell out of the NFL Playoffs. The Chicago Bears benefited from the Cardinals loss and made the playoffs.

The New York Giants came out with a huge victory over Dallas and needed a Washington loss to make the NFL Playoffs. Let's take a look how all the games on Sunday turned out in Week 17.

NFL Week 17: Sunday 1 p.m. EST games

(10-6) Miami Dolphins vs (13-3) Buffalo Bills

Final: Buffalo Bills 56, Miami Dolphins 26

Game Ball: Isaiah McKenzie, BUF: 6 receptions, 65 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 1 punt return touchdown

Buffalo Bills lock up the number 2 seed and eliminate the Miami Dolphins from the NFL Playoffs.

First player in @NFL history with at least 4,500 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in a single season. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/La2Qb9KYkU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2021

(11-5) Baltimore Ravens vs (4-11-1) Cincinnati Bengals

Final: Baltimore Ravens 38, Cincinnati Bengals 3

Game Ball: J.K. Dobbins, BAL: 13 carries, 160 yards, 2 touchdowns

Baltimore Ravens secure the fifth seed in the AFC Playoffs with the win against the Bengals

See ya next week 😈 pic.twitter.com/k8jWb4xEdR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2021

(12-4) Pittsburgh Steelers vs (11-5) Cleveland Browns

Final: Cleveland Browns 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 22

Game Ball: Nick Chubb, CLE: 14 carries, 108 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

Cleveland Browns clinch their first playoff berth since the 2002 NFL Season ending an 18 year drought

(7-9) Minnesota Vikings vs (5-11) Detroit Lions

Final: Minnesota Vikings 37, Detroit Lions 35

Game Ball: Kirk Cousins, MIN: 28-40, 405 passing yards, 3 touchdowns

Minnesota Vikings end their 2020 NFL Season on a high note with a comeback win against the Detroit Lions

Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/JlVdYABjxv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 3, 2021

(2-14) New York Jets vs (7-9) New England Patriots

Final: New England Patriots 28, New York Jets 14

Game Ball: Cam Newton, NE: 21-30, 242 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 reception, 19 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 11 carries, 79 yards

New England Patriots end their season with a win over the Jets behind Cam Newtons stat stuffing game

(6-10) Dallas Cowboys vs (6-10) New York Giants

Final: New York Giants 23, Dallas Cowboys 19

Game Ball: Sterling Shepard, NYG: 8 receptions, 112 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

New York Giants put themselves in a spot where they could clinch the NFC East with a loss by Washington Football Team

(4-12) Atlanta Falcons vs (11-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Final: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44, Atlanta Falcons 27

Game Ball: Tom Brady, TB: 26-41, 399 passing yards, 4 touchdowns

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lock up the fifth seed in the NFC Playoffs

4⃣0⃣ TDs on the season for @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/VVO7i4jmM3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2021

NFL Week 17: Sunday 4:25 p.m. EST games

(13-3) Green Bay Packers vs (8-8) Chicago Bears

Final: Green Bay Packers 35, Chicago Bears 16

Game Ball: Aaron Rodgers, GB: 19-24, 240 passing yards, 4 touchdowns

Green Bay Packers lock up the number one seed in the NFC Playoffs with their Week 17 victory over the Chicago Bears

The road to the Super Bowl will go through Lambeau Field as the Packers clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. pic.twitter.com/WrSwuaBChd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2021

(8-8) Las Vegas Raiders vs (5-11) Denver Broncos

Final: Las Vegas Raiders 32, Denver Broncos 31

Game Ball: Jerry Jeudy, DEN: 5 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Las Vegas Raiders end the 2020 NFL Season at .500 and end the season with a win over the Broncos

(1-15) Jacksonville Jaguars vs (11-5) Indianapolis Colts

Final: Indianapolis Colts 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Game Ball: Jonathan Taylor, IND: 30 carries, 253 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

Indianapolis Colts clinch the seventh seed in the AFC Playoffs with their Week 17 victory over the Jaguars

(7-9) Los Angeles Chargers vs (14-2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final: Los Angeles Chargers 38, Kansas City Chiefs 21

Game Ball: Justin Herbert, LAC: 22-31, 302 passing yards, 3 touchdowns

Los Angeles Chargers end the 2020 NFL Season on a four game winning streak with their win against the short handed Chiefs

(8-8) Arizona Cardinals vs (10-6) Los Angeles Rams

Final: Los Angeles Rams 18, Arizona Cardinals 7

Game Ball: Troy Hill, LAR: 5 total tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown

Los Angeles Rams secure a playoff spot and eliminate the Arizona Cardinals with their Week 17 victory

(12-4) Seattle Seahawks vs (6-10) San Francisco 49ers

Final: Seattle Seahawks 26, San Francisco 49ers 23

Game Ball: Tyler Lockett, SEA: 12 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

Seattle Seahawks rely on their 20 point fourth quarter to pull out a win against the 49ers in Week 17

(12-4) New Orleans Saints vs (5-11) Carolina Panthers

Final: New Orleans Saints 33, Carolina Panthers 7

Game Ball: Drew Brees, NO: 22-32, 201 passing yards, 3 touchdowns

New Orleans Saints lock up the number two seed in the NFC Playoffs with their blowout win over the Panthers in Week 17

The Saints become the first team in the history of the NFC South to sweep their regular season divisional games 🧹 pic.twitter.com/jacSFcuntI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2021

(11-5) Tennessee Titans vs (4-12) Houston Texans

Final: Tennessee Titans 41, Houston Texans 38

Game Ball: Derrick Henry, TEN: 34 carries, 250 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

Tennessee Titans clinch the AFC South division title and Derrick Henry reaches 2,000 yards rushing in Week 17 victory over the Houston Texans

AFC SOUTH CHAMPS 👑 pic.twitter.com/27MXIbYxCb — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 4, 2021

NFL Week 17: Sunday Night Football

(6-9) Washington Football Team vs (4-10-1) Philadelphia Eagles

Final: Washington Football Team 20, Philadelphia Eagles 14

Game Ball: Alex Smith, WAS: 22-32, 162 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Washington Football Team wins the NFC East with their Week 17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles