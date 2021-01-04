NFL Week 17 scores & results

Week 17 in the NFL was full of great games, and now the 2020 NFL Playoffs schedule is set.
Coming into Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season, there were some teams that were in must-win football games. The Cleveland Browns clinched their first playoff berth since the 2002 NFL Season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 NFL Season.
One thing that the 2020 NFL Playoffs will not have is the New England Patriots in the playoffs. The Arizona Cardinals suffered a tough injury to Kyler Murray and fell out of the NFL Playoffs. The Chicago Bears benefited from the Cardinals loss and made the playoffs.
The New York Giants came out with a huge victory over Dallas and needed a Washington loss to make the NFL Playoffs. Let's take a look how all the games on Sunday turned out in Week 17.
NFL Week 17: Sunday 1 p.m. EST games
(10-6) Miami Dolphins vs (13-3) Buffalo Bills
Final: Buffalo Bills 56, Miami Dolphins 26
Game Ball: Isaiah McKenzie, BUF: 6 receptions, 65 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 1 punt return touchdown
Buffalo Bills lock up the number 2 seed and eliminate the Miami Dolphins from the NFL Playoffs.
(11-5) Baltimore Ravens vs (4-11-1) Cincinnati Bengals
Final: Baltimore Ravens 38, Cincinnati Bengals 3
Game Ball: J.K. Dobbins, BAL: 13 carries, 160 yards, 2 touchdowns
Baltimore Ravens secure the fifth seed in the AFC Playoffs with the win against the Bengals
(12-4) Pittsburgh Steelers vs (11-5) Cleveland Browns
Final: Cleveland Browns 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 22
Game Ball: Nick Chubb, CLE: 14 carries, 108 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
Cleveland Browns clinch their first playoff berth since the 2002 NFL Season ending an 18 year drought
(7-9) Minnesota Vikings vs (5-11) Detroit Lions
Final: Minnesota Vikings 37, Detroit Lions 35
Game Ball: Kirk Cousins, MIN: 28-40, 405 passing yards, 3 touchdowns
Minnesota Vikings end their 2020 NFL Season on a high note with a comeback win against the Detroit Lions
(2-14) New York Jets vs (7-9) New England Patriots
Final: New England Patriots 28, New York Jets 14
Game Ball: Cam Newton, NE: 21-30, 242 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 reception, 19 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 11 carries, 79 yards
New England Patriots end their season with a win over the Jets behind Cam Newtons stat stuffing game
(6-10) Dallas Cowboys vs (6-10) New York Giants
Final: New York Giants 23, Dallas Cowboys 19
Game Ball: Sterling Shepard, NYG: 8 receptions, 112 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
New York Giants put themselves in a spot where they could clinch the NFC East with a loss by Washington Football Team
(4-12) Atlanta Falcons vs (11-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Final: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44, Atlanta Falcons 27
Game Ball: Tom Brady, TB: 26-41, 399 passing yards, 4 touchdowns
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lock up the fifth seed in the NFC Playoffs
NFL Week 17: Sunday 4:25 p.m. EST games
(13-3) Green Bay Packers vs (8-8) Chicago Bears
Final: Green Bay Packers 35, Chicago Bears 16
Game Ball: Aaron Rodgers, GB: 19-24, 240 passing yards, 4 touchdowns
Green Bay Packers lock up the number one seed in the NFC Playoffs with their Week 17 victory over the Chicago Bears
(8-8) Las Vegas Raiders vs (5-11) Denver Broncos
Final: Las Vegas Raiders 32, Denver Broncos 31
Game Ball: Jerry Jeudy, DEN: 5 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Las Vegas Raiders end the 2020 NFL Season at .500 and end the season with a win over the Broncos
(1-15) Jacksonville Jaguars vs (11-5) Indianapolis Colts
Final: Indianapolis Colts 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 14
Game Ball: Jonathan Taylor, IND: 30 carries, 253 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns
Indianapolis Colts clinch the seventh seed in the AFC Playoffs with their Week 17 victory over the Jaguars
(7-9) Los Angeles Chargers vs (14-2) Kansas City Chiefs
Final: Los Angeles Chargers 38, Kansas City Chiefs 21
Game Ball: Justin Herbert, LAC: 22-31, 302 passing yards, 3 touchdowns
Los Angeles Chargers end the 2020 NFL Season on a four game winning streak with their win against the short handed Chiefs
(8-8) Arizona Cardinals vs (10-6) Los Angeles Rams
Final: Los Angeles Rams 18, Arizona Cardinals 7
Game Ball: Troy Hill, LAR: 5 total tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown
Los Angeles Rams secure a playoff spot and eliminate the Arizona Cardinals with their Week 17 victory
(12-4) Seattle Seahawks vs (6-10) San Francisco 49ers
Final: Seattle Seahawks 26, San Francisco 49ers 23
Game Ball: Tyler Lockett, SEA: 12 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns
Seattle Seahawks rely on their 20 point fourth quarter to pull out a win against the 49ers in Week 17
(12-4) New Orleans Saints vs (5-11) Carolina Panthers
Final: New Orleans Saints 33, Carolina Panthers 7
Game Ball: Drew Brees, NO: 22-32, 201 passing yards, 3 touchdowns
New Orleans Saints lock up the number two seed in the NFC Playoffs with their blowout win over the Panthers in Week 17
(11-5) Tennessee Titans vs (4-12) Houston Texans
Final: Tennessee Titans 41, Houston Texans 38
Game Ball: Derrick Henry, TEN: 34 carries, 250 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns
Tennessee Titans clinch the AFC South division title and Derrick Henry reaches 2,000 yards rushing in Week 17 victory over the Houston Texans
NFL Week 17: Sunday Night Football
(6-9) Washington Football Team vs (4-10-1) Philadelphia Eagles
Final: Washington Football Team 20, Philadelphia Eagles 14
Game Ball: Alex Smith, WAS: 22-32, 162 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Washington Football Team wins the NFC East with their Week 17 victory over the Philadelphia EaglesPublished 04 Jan 2021, 11:13 IST