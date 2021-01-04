NFL Week 17: Twitter reacts to Browns making playoffs for first time in 18 years

The Cleveland Browns have finally brought playoff football back to Cleveland.

The Browns would seal their invitation to the 2020 NFL Playoffs with their 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns have not been to the NFL Playoffs since the 2002 season, but that drought ended on Sunday.

With their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns locked up the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoffs. This puts the Cleveland Browns heading to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers for a third time. History is repeating itself, in the 2002 NFL Playoffs the Browns would travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. Both teams have the exact same seedings as they do now.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the Cleveland Browns breaking their NFL Playoff drought.

Cleveland Browns are a playoff team

The Cleveland Browns fought off backup quarterback Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Running back Nick Chubb was a big contributor to the Browns clinching their first playoff appearance in 18 years. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has put together a season that everyone in Cleveland was waiting for.

“And the only thing that’s missing is all of you.” 🥺



The Jim Donovan radio call we’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/LSTrzvudl6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2021

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has stepped up big for the Cleveland Browns since Odell Beckham Jr. has been out. The Browns have been led by their rushing attack throughout the 2020 NFL Season. Both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb have been running wild on NFL defenses all year. Cleveland did something that a lot of people thought would never happen and that is clinch the first playoff spot since 2002.

Advertisement

Jarvis Landry was the best free agent @Browns signing of the last 20 years. — Hawk (@Hawk) January 3, 2021

What the world looked like the last time the Browns made the playoffs

Let's take a look at what was going on in the world the last time the Cleveland Browns made the NFL Playoffs.

Eminem released "Lose Yourself" which was the number one song in the world

George W Bush was the President of the United States

AOL Time Warner recently announced a patent for instant messaging

Playstation 2, GameCube and Xbox were just released

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers was the number one box office movie for two straight weeks

LeBron James was playing in his Senior year at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer won the Heisman Trophy award at USC

The Anaheim Angels won their first World Series

Advertisement

It's crazy to think that all of this happened the last time the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot. Cleveland will now look to do something they have never done, make a run at the Super Bowl. If the Browns can make it to the Super Bowl it would be a record breaking season.