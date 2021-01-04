NFL Week 17: Twitter reacts to Derrick Henry's monstrous game vs Texans 

Derrick "King" Henry proved once again why he is the best running back in the NFL in Week 17.

Coming into Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season, Derrick Henry needed 223 rushing yards to make it to 2,000 rushing yards for the season. Henry headed into Week 17 leading the NFL in rushing attempts with 344 and in rushing yards with 1,777 rushing yards. He also ranked in the top 10 in touchdowns and yards per carry.

Derrick Henry has now reached 1,000 or more rushing yards in three straight seasons. In addition to that he has recorded double-digit rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons. Henry has made it his mission to lead the Tennessee Titans to the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry now has become the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Henry now joins Barry Sanders, Eric Dickerson, Terrell Davis, Jamal Lewis, Adrian Peterson, Chris Johnson and OJ Simpson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

In Week 17 he would do something that almost seemed unlikely to happen.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Derrick Henry's huge rushing game against the Houston Texans.

How Derrick Henry reached 2,000 yards this season

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry needed 223 rushing yards to reach 2,000 rushing yards for the 2020 NFL Season. Henry would reach that and more against the Houston Texans in Week 17. Derrick Henry racked up 250 rushing yards on 34 carries and had 2 touchdowns.

This would be the third game this season that Henry would rush for over 200 yards. Derrick Henry has only failed to reach 100 yards rushing in six games in the 2020 NFL Season. He has rushed for two or more touchdowns six times this season. Derrick Henry may not win the NFL MVP but his name should definitely be in the conversation.

Henry ends the 2020 NFL regular season with 378 rushing attempts and 2,027 rushing yards. He will end with 17 rushing touchdowns as well. Henry is definitely one of the main reasons why the Titans are bringing home the AFC South division title.

Derrick Henry every Sunday pic.twitter.com/FKMH884szc — Titan Up Podcast (@TitanUpPod) January 3, 2021

Tennessee Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs next Sunday. This will be a rematch from last years AFC Divisional Playoff game, in which Derrick Henry would shred the Ravens defense for 195 rushing yards on 30 attempts. Henry would average 6.5 yards per carry against the Baltimore Ravens. He will look to repeat that performance in this years playoff matchup.

One thing is for sure is that Derrick Henry's huge game blew up Twitter and proved that he is "The King" of the running backs in the NFL.