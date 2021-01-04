NFL Week 17: Which teams are resting starters?

It's the final week of the NFL regular season, and some teams are taking a safer approach than others.

As is tradition, multiple franchises are resting their starters in Week 17, either as a way to ensure their readiness for the playoffs or simply to prevent key injuries before the offseason.

Here are the teams that are resting starters this week:

NFL Week 17 rests: Buffalo Bills

With the Bills (12-3) in a prime postseason spot, the team appears to be planning on giving standout quarterback Josh Allen some much-needed rest.

The Bills will give backup quarterback Matt Barkley "meaningful snaps" in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported, citing a source.

My understanding is Matt Barkley will get “meaningful snaps” per source. Starter Josh Allen is just 40 yards away from breaking the team’s single season passing record. Bills also following similar formula to last year’s week 17, when they rested key starters. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 3, 2021

Allen needs just 40 more yards to break the franchise's single-season passing record, but the Bills appear to be going with the same starter-resting plan they did in Week 17 last season, Giardi tweeted.

Allen may still see playing time for the Bills on Sunday, but expect head coach Sean McDermott to do whatever's needed to keep his star signal-caller safe for the playoffs.

NFL Week 17 rests: Philadelphia Eagles

It's been a rough campaign for both the Eagles (4-10-1) and quarterback Carson Wentz, and it looks like the season's come to an end for Wentz.

Wentz won't play in Philadelphia's game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. He's a healthy scratch.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz will be a healthy scratch today, per @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021

The news comes amid Wentz's benching for Jalen Hurts and reported tension between h and the organization. The quarterback plans to ask for a trade, as his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is damaged, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday, citing sources.

The Eagles, though, want Wentz to stay with the team, according to Garafolo.

NFL Week 17 rests: Kansas City Chiefs

Another year, another strong regular season for the Chiefs (14-1), who will rest multiple starters in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sunday, as will wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, according to CBS Sports.

The Chiefs are looking to once again win the Super Bowl, and they will need Mahomes and his standout teammates to do so. Therefore, it's no surprise that they get time off here.

NFL Week 17 rests: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers (12-3) face the Cleveland Browns on the road Sunday, and they plan to rest multiple starters.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, center Maurkice Pouncey, defensive tackle Cam Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt won't play for the Steelers on Sunday, according to CBS Sports.

The rest time will allow AFC North-champion Pittsburgh to adequately prepare its star players, including the aging Roethlisberger, for a deep postseason run.