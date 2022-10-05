JK Dobbins fantasy outlook: Is the Ravens RB a good pick for Week 5 vs Bengals

JK Dobbins looked as sharp as ever in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 4 defeat against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The running back racked up 41 yards off 13 carries while adding four catches for 22 yards as he scored two touchdowns.

It was only the running back's second game of the season since returning from a long-term knee injury that kept him out of action for over a year.

Here, we analyze why Dobbins could be a top fantasy pick for Week 5 when the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

JK Dobbins' potential value for your fantasy team

Dobbins made his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. He put up 23 rushing yards in seven attempts for the Ravens in their narrow win over the Patriots.

However, Dobbins was arguably the standout player for the Ravens in Week 4. Despite suffering defeat against the Bills, Dobbins paced the ground attack in carries and made two trips to the end zone.

He scored a one-yard shovel pass and a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Dobbins seemed to find ground space to run into despite a tough Bills backline.

The 23-year-old seems to thrive on the workload and it appears to be a great sign for fantasy football managers. Dobbins' stellar outing last weekend earned him 18.3 fantasy points.

Following a strong performance last weekend, the running back is expected to start in Week 5 against the Bengals.

JK Dobbins NFL timeline and career stats

JK Dobbins has become an integral part of the Ravens franchise since joining the outfit in 2020. In his rookie season, he had 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Dobbins tore his ACL in the final game of the Ravens' preseason in 2021 and was ruled out for the entire season. Here's a look at his NFL career stats since he joined the league:

Player Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receiving Yards Receiving TDs JK Dobbins 869 `10 159 1

With John Harbough favoring a run-based offense in Baltimore, the running back has much to gain in the Ravens system. Additionally, sharing the backfield with dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson certainly opens up the running game for Dobbins.

