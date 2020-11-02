In one of the most lopsided games of Week 8 in the NFL, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs soundly defeated the still-winless New York Jets, 35-9.

While the result was not very surprising, there were important takeaways from this game for both sides.

5. The Jets Are In Good Hands With Sergio Castillo’s Right Foot

It’s not often that folks come away talking about a kicker's performance in the NFL, but this is still the Jets, and anything that can be identified as promising deserves to be called out.

Sergio Castillo is only filling in for the injured Sam Ficken, who has missed his second straight game with a groin injury, but Castillo some impressive kicks against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Sergio Castillo has been money today. Now 3/3 kicking field goals.

His highlight was a 55-yarder he drilled in the second quarter. The former CFL kicker may not be with the Jets for too much longer if Ficken can heal from his injury, but he’s shown that he deserves a shot to kick in the league with his performance thus far.

4. Denzel Mims Is Showing Flashes Of Playmaking Ability

Still just getting up to speed after missing the first six weeks of the season nursing hamstring injuries, New York Jets rookie WR Denzel Mims has displayed moments that can get the fan base excited.

While his final statistics don’t pop off the page (2 catches for 42 yards), the neophyte from Baylor hauled in a tremendous catch along the sideline late in the first quarter, while the game was still (somewhat) in the balance.

Mims has the size (6’3”) and the speed to be a really good player in the NFL for a long time, and he continues to show his promise with each passing week.

3. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Speedy Stable of Receivers Never Ends

If someone of Sammy Watkins’ ability went down with injury on almost any other NFL team, they would be desperately trying to search for answers on how to fill the void.

But the Kansas City Chiefs don’t have the same problems that other teams do: they just pick right up where things left off. This was evident today as “reserve” WR’s Mecole Hardman and DeMarcus Robinson each caught impressive touchdown passes from all-world QB Patrick Mahomes.

This was on the heels of another reserve WR, Byron Pringle, taking a kickoff return 102 yards in the snow last week against the Denver Broncos. It’s clear Watkins can take his sweet time recovering from his injury with all this depth.

2. The Kansas City Chiefs' Backfield Is a Legitimate Timeshare

In the past two weeks, both resounding wins for the Kansas City Chief, incumbent RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has combined for 14 total carries, while newcomer and former Jets RB Le’Veon Bell has accounted for a total of 12 carries. Bell and Edwards Helaire also caught 3 passes each against the Jets on Sunday.

The numbers seem to indicate that Andy Reid plans on dividing up their workload almost evenly down the middle. The Kansas City Chiefs figure to have a lead in most of the games they play, and while they may not expect to blow out the competition like they have against the Broncos and Jets their past two games, this usage trend is interesting for a team that is looking to win their second straight Lombardi trophy.

1. The Kansas City Chiefs Do Not Take Any Opponent Lightly

No one would have blamed the Kansas City Chiefs for assuming they could throw their helmets on the field and come out with a win against the lowly Jets. While this game was somewhat competitive in the first half, the Chiefs put their foot on the pedal in the second half, not allowing the Jets to get on the scoreboard, while scoring 14 points of their own.

After the Kansas City Chiefs were upset by the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11 at home, they have taken care of business against the Bills, Broncos and Jets, showing the required focus needed to contend with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.