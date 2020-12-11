Drew Brees has been a big part of the New Orleans Saints offensive success since becoming the team's starting quarterback.

One thing that is for sure about the Saints is that as long as Brees and coach Sean Payton are together, their offense will roll. Payton is an offensive mastermind and he has gifted a quarterback that fits him perfectly.

Week 9: New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers

The New Orleans Saints had a meeting with the San Francisco 49ers and this game would be the game that put Drew Brees out of action. Brees had injured three of his ribs in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the Week 9 game against the 49ers, Drew Brees would suffer a hit that would put him out potentially for the rest of the regular season.

INJURY UPDATE: @Saints QB Drew Brees (ribs) eligible to come off IR Week 14 vs @Eagles pic.twitter.com/4owQyeMSQW — The Fantasy Source 🔮🏈 (@FantasySource_) December 6, 2020

Brees would suffer 5 fractured ribs and a punctured lung in the Week 9 game against the 49ers. He would miss minimum of three weeks. The New Orleans Saints would send Drew Brees to get an MRI on his ribs and it came back worse. The Saints veteran quarterback would have a total of 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

How did Drew Brees' injury happen?

Late in the first half of the Week 9 meeting between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, Drew Brees would suffer a hard hit. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street would come off the edge and get to the veteran quarterback. Street was flagged for a roughing the passer on the hit he made on Drew Brees.

Drew Brees would finish out that series by throwing a three-yard touchdown pass to running back Alvin Kamara. The Saints defense would get the ball back for the Saints offense and Drew Brees would take a knee to end the first half. This would be the last time we'd see Drew Brees for that game.

Taysom Hill is expected to start his fourth consecutive game at QB for the Saints on Sunday vs. Philly. I'm told his three-game performance as the starter has only bolstered the confidence internally that he is the eventual heir apparent to Drew Brees' job. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 10, 2020

Brees has been out for three weeks and the New Orleans Saints clinched a playoff spot during Week 13 in his absence.

The New Orleans Saints now have a question on whether to play the veteran quarterback or shut him down until the playoffs. Drew Brees had a punctured lung and 11 fractured ribs, if the Saints were smart they would shut him down until the 2020 NFL Playoffs.