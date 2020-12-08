Projecting the 2021 NFL Draft order

The Cincinnati Bengals earned the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with a record of 2-14 the previous season. With that pick, the Bengals selected highly touted, Heisman-winning, national champion quarterback Joe Burrow out of LSU.

With just four weeks remaining in the 2020 NFL season, teams are jockeying for position in the 2021 NFL Draft with another highly touted, national champion quarterback -- and potential Heisman Trophy winner -- atop most draft boards: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

If things hold up as expected, this could be the order of picks at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. New York Jets

The Jets are the worst team in football with an 0-12 record.

With three of their last four losses coming by less than one possession, Jets fans have been on the edge of their seats in recent weeks to see if they win their way out of Trevor Lawrence.

Even if the Jets finish the season at the bottom of the standings, pundits including former Jet QB Joe Namath have questioned if Lawrence would attempt to push his way out of New York at the draft or refuse to play for the team. Talk of Lawrence returning to Clemson or exerting pressure on the Jets to not take him has subsided in recent weeks, but nothing will become official until NFL Draft day.

"It's happened before, so why would it shock anybody?" Namath told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Any other year, a one-win season would set the Jaguars up with good odds to earn the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, but with the Jets on a collision course for a winless season, Jacksonville may be picking No. 2. They are currently 1-11 and haven't won a game since Week 1.

The Jaguars also have a need at QB, and could take Ohio State's Justin Fields, but needs across the squad could factor in to the Jags' early NFL Draft selection.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Though Joe Burrow's mid-season injury was a terrible blow to his health and the Bengals franchise, the silver lining could be they are in line to surround their young QB with talent for his return.

Picking at No. 3, Oregon's Penei Sewell, one of the best offensive tackle NFL Drafty prospects in recent memory, would make a lot of sense to protect Burrow in future seasons.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

10. Denver Broncos

Important games remaining:

Cowboys @ Bengals, Week 14

Falcons @ Chargers, Week 14

Bears @ Jaguars, Week 16

Broncos @ Chargers, Week 16

Bengals @ Texans, Week 16

Jets @ Patriots, Week 17