NFL: When does NFL tampering period begin?

The NFL's new calendar year is set to start on March 17, 2021. On March 9th NFL franchises have one last chance to franchise tag players. In between, there are two days that are just as important. During March 15th - March 17th the NFL tampering period takes place.

Let's take a look at what an NFL franchise can and cannot do during the NFL tampering period.

What can NFL franchises do during the tampering period?

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

During the NFL tampering period, teams can speak with unrestricted free agents only. Negotiations between unrestricted free agents and teams are being conducted with the player's representation. NFL teams and players' agents will discuss ale aspects of an NFL player's contract.

What is off limits when it comes to the NFL tampering period?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

NFL franchises cannot reach out to any restricted free agents or exclusive rights free agents during the tampering period. NFL teams can't directly contact the players who are unrestricted free agents. If a player decides to act as their own representation, the team still cannot meet with that player.

The “legal tampering” period in NFL will help clarify market for #LARams in free agency



Read 📰 » https://t.co/PUSNLWp1Ka — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 8, 2019

During the two-day period, no contracts can be executed or agreed to in principle during the NFL tampering period. NFL players who are interested in signing with a new team can't visit that team or make plans to visit that team during this time. If the NFL franchise and the players representation feel that the player is a good fit they can't offer the new contract until after the new calendar year starts on March 17th.

What happens if an NFL team is caught breaking the rules during the tampering period?

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks

If a franchise is caught breaking the set rules for the NFL tampering period it comes with big consequences. An NFL team could face a loss of draft picks and fines from the League if they break the rules. The Kansas City Chiefs know about the rough consequences of breaking the rules during the tampering period.

NFL Lays Fine on Chiefs Over Maclin Tampering: On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs received some ba... https://t.co/0HaPZNhu7o — coachbillyjoe (@coachbillyjoe) March 10, 2016

The Chiefs were caught breaking the rules during the tampering period with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. During the 2015 tampering period, the Chiefs directly contacted Maclin to discuss a contract. This is not allowed during this period and later signed Jeremy Maclin to a five-year, $55 million contract.

For breaking the rules, the Kansas City Chiefs lost their third-round pick in the 2015 draft and their sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft. Kansas City was also fined $200,000 as a team. Head coach Andy Reid and GM John Dorsey were fined a combined total of $80,000 for the incident.