After the New York Jets' upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 of the NFL season, everyone was left wondering what happens to the Jets' hopes for landing coveted quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Will the Jets still be able to secure the No. 1 pick in the draft and get the once-in-a-generation talent in Lawrence? Or will they lose out to another team now that they are no longer the NFL's only winless franchise?

The Jets quickly took a 20-3 lead against the Rams and were able to eventually hold of their comeback to win their first game of the NFL season, 23-20, a win which shocked the NFL world and made every one including the Jets fanbase wonder if they will lose out the battle for first overall pick and chance to draft quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

They are now tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) to have the worst record this season. This can still change and works in the favor of the Jets if the Jaguars go on to win one more game in the coming NFL weeks.

Jets Hurt Their Chances Of Getting No. 1 Pick

Still the question remains to be answered: Who gets the first pick if both the Jets and Jaguars share the equal record at the end of the season?

What is the process that the NFL follows to determine which is the worst team for the current NFL season? Well, the answer is then it will come down to strength of the schedule, who had the easier schedule of the two team with the same record. This helps determine the worst team in the NFL for the current season.

From the current standing of the record and the strength of the schedule, it looks more and more likely that the Jacksonville Jaguars are leading the race for the first overall pick in upcoming NFL Draft. As they have had the easier schedule then the Jets.

Will this remain the same going into the last two weeks of the season? No one knows that. But Jets finally win and they might have put their chances of getting first overall pick in jeopardy.