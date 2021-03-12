NFL: Why does David Culley feel Deshaun Watson will remain with the Houston Texans?

Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan through-and-through, at least according to David Culley. The new Texans head coach emphasized Thursday that Watson is his team's quarterback, for now and perhaps the future.

"We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback," Culley said, according to ESPN. "He is our quarterback. He's the only guy we got under contract at this time, right now."

One of the main storylines already this offseason has been the questions regarding Houston and its 25-year-old quarterback.

Watson reportedly requested a trade in January after becoming upset over how the Texans hired General Manager Nick Caserio. With the franchise not appearing to favor parting with him, the waiting game is on.

Culley's recent comments make the Texans' willingness to keep Watson all the more evident, at least on the surface.

"He is our starting quarterback right now," Culley said, according to CBS Sports, which quoted the "Huddle and Flow" podcast. "He is our starting quarterback. Things happen between now and then. We'll see what happens.

"He's our starting quarterback. That's right, right now, and hopefully in the future."

Culley is also hoping Watson will make a substantial move to prove he is committed to the Texans, too.

"I feel like that same commitment would be made to us (from Watson) also," Culley said, per ESPN.

Deshaun Watson has been a star for Houston

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Losing Watson would likely hurt Houston on the field.

The quarterback has been a league standout since Houston drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft following his sensational college career.

Watson was key in leading the Clemson Tigers to two straight national championship appearances, including a title win his junior season. That year, Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns and also rushed for 629 yards and nine scores.

He was arguably even better the year before, his sophomore campaign, when he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,109 yards and 35 touchdowns and rushing for 1,105 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Texans drafted Watson to be their franchise quarterback and he has delivered thus far. He signed a four-year, $177.5 million contract extension in September, linking him with the team through 2025.

Despite the team's struggles this past season, Watson produced 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air, plus three touchdowns running the ball.

But with Watson's current issues with the team, it's unclear how much longer he will be donning a Texans jersey.