NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Is Alvin Kamara playing this Sunday?

New Orleans Saints would be without their two biggest offensive weapons last Sunday with Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara being out. Kamara would test positive for COVID-19 on New Years Day. This would rule him out for 10 days due to the NFL protocols that go with COVID-19.

Alvin Kamara testing positive for COVID-19 put the Saints in a pinch at the running back position. The Saints would defeat the Carolina Panthers without Kamara and Thomas. Entering this week it would still be uncertain if Alvin Kamara will play on Sunday.

Will Alvin Kamara play against the Chicago Bears in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday?

Alvin Kamara is expected to start against the Chicago Bears. He has taken it to social media to let everyone know that he will line up against the Bears. This means Kamara has passed all the protocols he needed to.

With Michael Thomas being on and off all season long with injury Alvin Kamara has picked up the slack. Kamara led the Saints in receiving and rushing throughout the 2020 NFL Season.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 932 rushing yards on 187 attempts in the 2020 NFL Season. He would add 16 rushing touchdowns to his totals. On the receiving side he would record 756 receiving yards on 83 receptions. He would add five receiving touchdowns to his stats for the Saints.

On Christmas Day the New Orleans Saints met the Minnesota Vikings and Alvin Kamara would put up a historical performance. Alvin Kamara would rush for 155 yards on 22 carries. He would record six rushing touchdowns in the game against the Vikings.

Advertisement

Alvin Kamara's stats against the Chicago Bears

In Week 8 of the 2020 NFL Season the New Orleans Saints would travel to Chicago to play the Bears. Kamara would rush for 67 rushing yards on 12 carries but did not record a rushing touchdown. He would record 96 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Alvin Kamara’s season stats...



• 932 rushing yards (5.0 YPC)

• 756 receiving yards

• 6.3 yards per touch

• 112.5 scrimmage YPG

• 21 TDs

• 1 fumble#Saints pic.twitter.com/U99gL9hu6F — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 2, 2021

Kamara failed to record a receiving and rushing touchdown in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL Season against the Bears. Kamara will look to rewrite his performance from Week 8 and find the endzone. With both Michael Thomas and Kamara expected to start, we could potentially see a blow out win against the Chicago Bears in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday afternoon.