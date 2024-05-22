  • NFL
  • Tom Brady
  • NFL "working through issues" regarding Tom Brady's stake in Raiders ownership: Report

NFL "working through issues" regarding Tom Brady's stake in Raiders ownership: Report

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 22, 2024 18:47 GMT
Tom Brady will have to wait as per Roger Goodell
Tom Brady will have to wait as per Roger Goodell

Tom Brady was on the minds of NFL executives as they sat down in Nashville, Tennessee, this week to discuss a multitude of concerns about the future of the league. This included the prospect of Brady’s future stake with the Las Vegas Raiders and his new job as an analyst.

Brady had been looking to own a piece of the Raiders since early 2023; however, earlier this year, it was confirmed that the seven-time Super Bowl winner would own 7% of the historic NFL franchise. Since then, the global football icon has accepted a mammoth 10-year analyst and commentator deal with Fox Sports worth $375 million.

It is this deal with the broadcasting giants that has become a thorn in Brady's plans to become a franchise owner. A few of the current franchise owners have worries about a conflict of interest with Brady.

“Progress being made on Tom Brady becoming Raiders minority owner, but still working through issues, including access Brady would get to other teams for broadcast duties,” Tom Pelissero wrote in his tweet quoting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

As things stand, Tom Brady will have to wait a bit longer to fulfill his dream of owning a minority stake in the Raiders, along with continuing his job with Fox Sports.

Concerns about the new job of Tom Brady with Fox Sports

The 15-time Pro Bowler spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and forged life-long relationships there. It is this aspect that is worrying former Denver Broncos QB Chris Simms. On Tuesday, he aired his grievance on ‘Pro Football Talk.'

“He's a little lucky because Belichick's not in the game right now because people [would] be worried,” Simms said. "Even Jerod Mayo and teams that might play the Patriots, they're going to think that 'well he's got a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Jerod Mayo.'"
youtube-cover

Brady’s first game as a commentator and analyst will be on September 8 as the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Chicago Bears for their Week 1 matchup.

