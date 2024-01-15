Quarterback Matthew Stafford made his highly-anticipated return to Ford Field ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Wildcard Week battle against the Detroit Lions.

Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Lions before being traded to the Rams in the 2020 offseason for quarterback Jared Goff and a few draft picks. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl win in his debut season in LA.

Today's game is Stafford's first against the Lions in Detroit since exiting the franchise. Many expected the fans at Ford Field to welcome their quarterback with open arms. However, the opposite ensued. Fans booed the quarterback as he marched onto the field ahead of the game.

Why did Lions fans boo Matthew Stafford?

Many expected Matthew Stafford to get a hero's welcome from the team he played for 12 seasons, and led to three playoff appearances. However, the Detroit Lions fans haven't forgotten that he demanded a trade from the franchise and abandoned them for greener pastures. His Super Bowl win also must've left a sour taste in their mouths.

This is also the Lions' first home playoff game since the 1993 NFL season. Most Detroit fans inside Ford Field are witnessing their team play at home for the first time in their lives. They would've planned to make the place as hostile as possible for whoever they faced. Unfortunately, it was their franchise legend.

However, Stafford's stint with the team is in the past. The fans were inclined to do what was best for the current roster, which was booing the opposition team and making communication during the game as difficult as possible for the offense.

Had it been a regular season game, the Lions fans inside Ford Field would've had a different attitude. They would've welcomed Stafford back and cheered for him pregame to acknowledge his time with the franchise and his contributions.

Soon, Stafford will earn his rightful place in the Lions' ring of honor alongside icons like legendary running back Barry Sanders and wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Fans will show their love and affection for the greatest quarterback in the franchise's history.

However, until then, Stafford will have to be content with reminiscing the good times with familiar faces on the field and not expect any love from the stands.