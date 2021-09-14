Raiders vs Ravens OT game sends NFL world into a frenzy: 'Game of the year already'

Monday Night Football didn't disappoint in Week 1. In fact, it was such a back-and-forth thriller that NFL fans have proclaimed it the game of the year.

The game of the year candidate started with a slow burn while each offense got its footing underneath them. By the end of the third quarter, the score was 17-10 with the Baltimore Ravens on top. The last quarter and overtime were the catalysts for game-of-the-year talks.

Both teams traded scoring drives and turnovers. Neither team could stay ahead of the other for long. Ultimately, the Las Vegas Raiders eked out the win with a touchdown pass to Zay Jones.

Raiders vs Ravens game has NFL Twitter buzzing

You know the game is a worldie when it sends Twitter into a frenzy. After the Raiders ultimately picked up the win, fans were profusive in their praise. Ari Meirov, who covers all 32 teams for Pro Football Focus, is just one person who proclaimed it the game of the year.

Game of the year. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2021

There was back-and-forth action from the fourth quarter onward. After the Ravens completed a deep pass to Sammy Watkins, Latavius Murray scored to put them up 24-17. Derek Carr then led a drive that included a deep pass to Henry Ruggs III. It set up a touchdown for Darren Waller, who spun through two tacklers that tied it up.

Both teams traded field goals in the final 40 seconds that put them in overtime tied at 27. In OT, Carr threw a pick in the Ravens' end zone that gave the Ravens a chance to win. But Carl Nassib stripped Lamar Jackson and gave the Raiders possession in Baltimore territory. That's when Carr hit Jones for the game-winning TD.

Raiders: Interception (On this drive the Raiders thought they won with a touchdown but the call was overturned)

Ravens: Fumble

Raiders: walk off Touchdown



A tough race for Game of the Year so far

There's a lot of competition for the game of the year after Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played within one possession of each other the entire game. The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs also had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Folks, we may have just seen the game of the year and it was only MNF of Week 1! The @Raiders beat the Ravens in OT! Each team turned the ball over in the extra frame! Holy cow! #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/icp39zlUDH — The Expansion Buddies Podcast (@TheExpansionBu1) September 14, 2021

But the Ravens and Raiders had a game's worth of drama in a short period of time. This was also the first game at Las Vegas' swanky new Allegiant Stadium, which was at full capacity. Raiders fans were boisterous throughout the proceedings. It's hard to argue with NFL fans on Twitter who have called this game of the year so far. If this is the kind of football we're in store for, this season will offer a lot of candidates.

