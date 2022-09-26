"Butt fumble? I'll raise you a butt punt" - NFL world goes crazy over Trent Sherfield's meme-worthy moment during Bills vs Dolphins

The 'butt fumble' was inarguably the most bizarre turnover in NFL history. But that was only until Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season when fans were served the 'butt punt' to laugh about!

Late in the fourth quarter of the AFC East divisional clash between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, the home side was pinned deep into their own half and was forced to punt the ball from their own endzone. Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead worked with almost no space to get his kick away and punted the ball straight into teammate Trent Sherfield's backside, causing the ball to bounce behind for a safety.

Watch the hilarious moment below:

Fans quickly christened the moment as the "butt punt" and had plenty to say about it on social media. Here are some of the funniest reactions:

Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR Butt fumble? I’ll raise you a butt punt. Butt fumble? I’ll raise you a butt punt.

joe manchin news follower @zjwhitman I don't want to oversell it but the butt punt is the greatest play in football history I don't want to oversell it but the butt punt is the greatest play in football history

Sherfield didn't mind being the butt of all jokes and even made fun of the moment post-game, tweeting:

"My cheeks have a big W tatted on them"

Trent Sherfield @Channel__10 My cheeks have a big W tatted on them My cheeks have a big W tatted on them 😁

What is butt fumble?

Before the butt punt, there was the "butt fumble."

On Thanksgiving Day in 2012, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots visited MetLife Stadium to take on Mark Sanchez and the New York Jets. After a scoreless first quarter, the Patriots raced to a 14-0 lead, courtesy of touchdowns from Wes Welker and Shane Vereen.

With 9:11 to go in the second quarter, the Jets ran a quarterback draw with Sanchez, but he inexplicably ran straight and headfirst into right tackle Brandon Moore's backside and fumbled the ball, which was picked up Patriots safety Steve Gregory for a scoop and score. Watch the bizarre play below:

The Patriots eventually won 49-19, but the game is only remembered for Sanchez's hilarious fumble, which was later christened "the butt fumble." The quarterback, who retired in 2019 was tagged incessantly on social media after the "butt punt" and had a hilarious reply to the play:

"Woah… stay out of my lane bro @thomasmorstead"

An incredible response to an equally incredible play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far