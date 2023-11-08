Following the New England Patriots struggles, a report came out this week saying that the Patriots could potentially fire Bill Belichick if they lose to the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

With a 2-7 record after their Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Patriots have had a dismal season, even by Belichick's standards. They take on the 4-5 Colts this Sunday in Germany, hoping for their third win of the season.

Per NESN, if the Pats fall short, they could look to replace Belichick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans react to Bill Belichick being on the hot seat amid the Patriots' first-half season struggles

Following the news of the Patriots potentially replacing Belichick with a loss to the Colts this Sunday, fans on social media had mixed opinions on whether or not they thought he would be let go before the end of the season.

Some think if he were to be fired, he would become the hottest name next season for head coaches. Others think it's too soon for New England to move on from their legendary head coach.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/blud_13 from discussion innfl Expand Post

New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick agreed to a contract extension before the start of the 2023 season

Bill Belichick during Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

After the New England Patriots got off to a 1-5 start, piling up losses, there was chatter around the league by fans who thought maybe Bill Belichick would be on the hot seat given his lack of success in the post Tom Brady era.

However, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport revealed a few weeks ago that the Patriots and Belichick had privately agreed to a lucrative multi-year contract before the season began.

"This past offseason, #Patriots coach Bill Belichick quietly agreed to a lucrative multi-year new contract, sources say. That, at least, adds some context to the discussions about the greatest coach in NFL history."

Expand Tweet

That makes it a lot tougher for the team to get rid of Belichick. While he is under contract for an unknown number of years with an unknown salary, Rapoport included in the report that it was a 'lucrative' contract.

Now, the Patriots can still get rid of Belichick whenever they choose to, but it will come at a heftier price given his contract details.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ian Rapoport and H/T Sportskeeda