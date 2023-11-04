Davante Adams was lost for words after the Las Vegas Raiders dropped their 2023 Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions. He finished that game with only one catch for 11 yards. That defeat brought the Raiders to 3-5 and a two-game losing streak.

But since then, Raiders owner Mark Davis fired Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. He decided after meeting with respected team veterans like Adams and running back Josh Jacobs, among others. The All-Pro wide receiver is in high spirits following the decision, playing basketball in the locker room.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Davante Adams shows off his mini-basketball shooting skills

BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman reshared 8NewsNow Sports Anchor Logan Reever’s video of Davante Adams playing mini-basketball inside the Las Vegas Raiders locker room. Adams even said before taking the shot:

“This is why they're losing because they're worried about the wrong thing”

Adams made the shot, prompting a football fan to comment:

“He would be a good addition to the Las Vegas Aces”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user said:

“the firing woke him up”

Expand Tweet

Here are other comments regarding Davante Adams’ upbeat mood regarding the coaching change midway into the 2023 NFL season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Coincidentally, Mark Davis also owns the Las Vegas Aces, the two-time Women’s National Basketball Association defending champions. They have outstanding players like Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Candace Parker, and A’ja Wilson.

Davante Adams has 47 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns through eight games this season. He only has one 100-yard game, which the Raiders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. His 11-yard performance is a season-low, and he missed six catches in that game.

Davante Adams rejuvenated for the second half of the 2023 season

A strong push over their last nine regular season games can help the Raiders sneak into the AFC playoff picture. After all, they are just one victory behind the Cleveland Browns, the seventh-best team based on win-loss records.

But they might get a much-needed boost after Antonio Pierce takes over from McDaniels in an interim role. As Adams shared with The Fresno Bee sports writer Anthony Galaviz about Pierce:

“I'm ready to run through a wall for that man. It's a good feeling”

Expand Tweet

Pierce will start his interim role when the Raiders host the New York Giants in Week 10. Coincidentally, Pierce played for the Giants from 2005 to 2009. He was a part of the squad that blocked the New England Patriots’ quest for a perfect season in Super Bowl XLII.