  • NFL World reacts to Peyton Manning returning to University of Tennessee as a professor - “Lesson 1: The Theory of Omaha”

By Adam Schultz
Modified Aug 14, 2023 23:00 GMT
Peyton Manning is now a professor at the University of Tennessee.
What former NFL players do after football can be varying, but for Peyton Manning, he is perhaps doing something that not many former players do. He's going back to college to be a professor.

Manning will be heading back to the University of Tennessee to be a professor in the College of Communication. Given how well Peyton Manning communicated during his playing days, we can understand why he would be making such a move.

Of course, fans have taken this news and ran with it.

With the two-time Super Bowl champion now back at the University of Tennessee, one fan said that Manning's first lesson will be on the theory of Omaha, the word Peyton used often at the line of scrimmage:

"Lesson 1: The Theory of Omaha."
So, most fans are on board with Peyton coming back to teach a class. Exactly what the class will be and how often Manning will teach is unknown, but class attendance should be high.

Peyton Manning busy after football career

Peyton Manning at the 2023 NBA Finals

For some NFL players, once they are done with football, they ride off into the sunset and are never heard from again. Of course, Manning is different, and Peyton has been in view ever since he retired.

He and Eli have their "Manningcast" on "Monday Night Football." That was a huge hit, although it's unclear if it will continue this season. On top of that, his production company Omaha has been busy with the Netflix documentary "Quarterback" being a huge hit.

On top of that, his show "Peyton's Places" also keeps him busy. Now with Peyton being a professor at the University of Tennessee, his time will be taken up even more.

Exactly how it is all going to work will make for interesting viewing, but one thing is for sure, if there's one player who can juggle all of that and still be at the top of his game, it's Peyton.

