The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs, except for safety Roderic Teamer, who was reportedly arrested on DUI charges this morning.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Teamer was already inactive for the game due to a hamstring injury. However, his reported arrest will not improve his chances of making a return to Antonio Pierce's team.

After such a good vibe around the organization since Josh McDaniels left, this is yet another Raiders player caught up in some off-field issues.

Roderic Teamer was arrested prior to the Kansas City Chiefs game

On the day of the game, it isn't ideal for a player to be arrested on DUI charges, and now the Raiders organization and players will need to get their heads right as they prepare for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

But when the news broke of Teamer's arrest, fans of course had a field day with it, as one fan stated that it was a "classic" Raiders moment.

"Classic Raiders moment."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Roderic Teamer's arrest this morning.

So, as we can see, no one is impressed with what Teamer did, and it's unclear whether his future with the team is in doubt, but we believe this won't help his case.

Raiders have feel-good factor with Antonio Pierce

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Since Pierce took over the head coaching duties from McDaniel's, the Raiders have been in good form and have won two of their last three games.

While clearly still a work in progress, the Raiders won their first two games with Pierce as head coach and only lost to the Miami Dolphins last week (20-13), so they are playing competitive football.

With the Chiefs up next in a division game, the last thing that Piece wanted was any distractions, but with the Roderick Teamer news, it seems he won't get it.

While we doubt it will have any impact on the game, it is a headline that isn't wanted as they prepare for a Chiefs team coming off a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that saw several drops by receivers.

The feel-good factor has returned to the Raiders, but the Teamer news is a dampener on what has been a good few weeks under Pierce.