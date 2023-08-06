Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots finished 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is under pressure in 2023, as not many believe the Patriots will be better than they were last year.

The franchise wanted to sign free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last month, but the player chose to sign for the Tennessee Titans instead. It brought further heat on Belichick, who is also the general manager of the team.

Now that Tom Brady is no longer there to help out the veteran head coach, some believe he should only focus on coaching rather than building a team. NFL YouTuber Mikerophone also believes the same as he thinks the role of GM on top of being a head coach could be weighing heavy on Belichick.

Here's what he said:

“Lately I'm not necessarily sure how I feel about Bill Belichick the GM." Mikerophone said, "Although I still think he's one of the greatest if not the greatest head coach in NFL history."

"I just think the responsibility of constructing the team coaching the team at the same time might be way too much for any one person to handle."

The New England Patriots are also interested in signing Dalvin Cook, and if he also ditches them to join another team, then more questions would be asked about Belichick.

As a result, this might be the right time for both the team and the franchise to sit down and make a decision regarding the path forward.

The upcoming season is critical for Bill Belichick and the Patriots

Bill Belichick: AFC Championship - Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots

The upcoming season will be very crucial for both the Patriots and Bill Belichick. There have been doubts regarding Mac Jones as the franchise quarterback, and if he fails to perform then Belichick might move on from him.

The franchise failed to add quality players around Jones, but still, he will be under pressure to perform as he did in his rookie season.

Although they don't have a great roster, the Patriots will still be in the race for the playoffs in a stacked division. If the season ends in a complete disaster then Belichick's position might be under threat as well.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mikerophone and H/T Sportskeeda.