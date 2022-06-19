NFLPA’s defense of Deshaun Watson set to drag 3 NFL owners through the mud

Deshaun Watson might have lost in the court of public opinion, but he still has plenty of support from the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA). They are set to battle on his behalf and take aim at three NFL owners, in particular, as Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio explained.

Watson - who is accused of sex crimes ranging from sexual harrassment to sexual assault by 26 accusers and counting - will have an NFLPA defense aimed at three particular NFL owners.

The first is Dan Snyder. He is nearing unprecedented territory of having his team taken from him after scamming season ticket-holders and harboring a toxic workplace environment. Florio relayed that the NFLPA will take aim at the lenient punishments levied against him in light of those findings:

"As to Snyder, the union will argue that his punishment in light of the findings and potential recommendations of attorney Beth Wilkinson was weak and not fully enforced."

Next up is Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He was famously known for getting sexual massages just like Watson, though there were't potential sex crimes that were alleged when the story first originated. Kraft's lack of discipline given to him will be what the NFLPA targets in their questioning of the league:

"As to Kraft, the union will argue that Kraft received no punishment despite allegedly receiving a massage (that) became a sexual encounter. (Although Kraft was charged with solicitation, the case was dismissed based on the fact that the video surveillance utilized by law enforcement violated the rights of the various persons who were secretly recorded.)"

Finally, there is the lack of consequences for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for the secret cheerleader voyeurism taping scandal as an NFLPA target:

"As to Jones, the union will argue that the league failed to investigate the voyeurism scandal involving former Cowboys PR chief Rich Dalrymple, including but not limited to the key questions of what Jones knew, when he knew it, and whether he knew that Dalrymple was secretly recording multiple cheerleaders while they changed their clothes."

Deshaun Watson has received a poor showing from his legal counsel

Rusty Hardin, for the most part, has failed Deshaun Watson in his defense of the quarterback's accusations and subsequent legal dealings. The attorney sold his client down the river with his care-free attitude toward describing the legality of 'happy endings'.

Deshaun Watson's counsel has seemingly angered lead prosecuting attorney Tony Buzbee every step of the way, and that has turned the lawyer-turned-Houston area politician into the aggressor. That hasn't benefitted Watson as of yet, and with an NFL suspension all but certain, it isn't likely to at all.

