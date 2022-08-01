NFLPA unlikely to appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

Deshaun Watson was handed a long-awaited albeit somewhat surprising six-game suspension earlier today. The suspension was handed down in the wake of the Cleveland Browns quarterback violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

While there were rumors that the NFLPA would look to sue the league if Watson were to be handed a full-season suspension, the players' association put out a statement saying it would not appeal the six-game suspension.

The NFLPA also called on the league to stand by judge Sue L. Robinson's decision. Retired federal judge Robinson handed out her decision earlier today, following a 16-month investigation by the league.

The terms of the suspension also require Deshaun Watson to receive all of his massage therapy from club therapists.

Deshaun Watson's legal team have settled 23 civil lawsuits

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Deshuan Watson's legal team have now reached a settlement with 23 of the 24 women who accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct. All of the lawsuits pertained to Watson's alleged lewd behavior towards the women he hired for massage therapy.

Watson is alleged to have performed these acts during a two-year period between 2019 and 2021, while he was with the Houston Texans.

In lieu of the six-game suspension, Watson will lose $345,000. However, Watson will still take home $45.65 million this year as part of his five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract.

Watson will miss the first six games of the season against the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots.

He will be eligible to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 on the 23rd of October. Deshaun Watson's suspension marks the first time that the league has handled a personal conduct case without the NFL commissioner being involved.

As part of the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, the NFL and the NFLPA mutually agreed to appoint a judge to oversee the case. The league does, however, have the right to appeal the decision. If they are to appeal, they have three days to do so. In the event of an appeal, the case will be heard by Roger Goodell or his designee.

Towards the end of June, it was reported that the NFL would be inclined to stop short of appealing a six- to eight-game suspension. That report, however, was later disputed.

As things stand, Watson is still expected to take part in practice today. Players with suspensions lasting less than a year are normally allowed to participate in activities during the preseason.

We will see whether the NFL chooses to appeal in the next three days.

