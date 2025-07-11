"Nice to catch up": Aaron Rodgers' 'grandma' enjoys meetup with Steelers QB during American Century Championship 

With NFL players going on vacation before training camp, Aaron Rodgers found time to make an appearance at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament. The quarterback, who's an avid golfer, has appeared at the tournament many times over the past few years.

The American Century Championship is held around Lake Tahoe on the second weekend of July. Every time he travels to the tournament, he resumes his friendship with a woman named Carol Sargent, who became his friend after she introduced herself to the quarterback over two decades ago.

During the weekend, Sargent, who said she first met Rodgers through a 'mutual coach', was seen having a warm conversation with her friend, and she later told Daily Mail about how the pair became friends and how happy she is for him.

"Favorite part of the year. Because we've made a really nice friendship, and we appreciate each other and nice to catch up," Sargent said. "He's a wonderful person, so I feel very fortunate. It's just been a wonderful friendship. He's thoughtful, he's caring. He is extremely intelligent. He is a warm, wonderful person. He has his opinions and he's free to express them – which is what he should be able to do. And [he is] a great friend. A great, great friend."

Carol is not Aaron Rodgers' real grandmother. The quarterback is known for having a difficult relationship with members of his family, including his parents and his brother.

Among other NFL names set to play in the celebrity tournament are Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Rodgers' former New York Jets teammate and close friend Davante Adams.

Rodgers' former teammate David Bakhtiari disappointed after no invite to quarterback's marriage

In June, during a chat with reporters at the Steelers' mandatory minicamp, Rodgers revealed that he had recently gotten married. He also said that he had close people going through problems, which is why he waited longer than usual to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the quarterback took a seemingly playful jab from a former teammate. Another Packers quarterback, Jordan Love, also got married during the offseason. Former left tackle David Bakhtiari attended Love's wedding and shared this on X/Twitter:

"Love is love. Congrats to the Loves. Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding"

Aaron Rodgers will hope to improve on a dismal 4-12 record last season with the Jets as he embarks on a new journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

