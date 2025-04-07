Nick Baumgardner predicts Giants taking chance on Jaxson Dart in second round of 2025 Draft

NFL draft analyst Nick Baumgardner made a bold prediction for the New York Giants in the NFL draft, tabbing Jaxson Dart as their quarterback of the future. The Athletic’s Baumgardner proposed the New York Giants will resist the urge to draft Shedeur Sanders even when he is available at three, choosing to wait for Jaxon Dart.

Instead, he proposed that Big Blue would instead go with Mason Graham, the defensive tackle from Michigan, at third overall. His rationale is that he believes Graham can “help the Giants immediately.”

He then has the Giants waiting till pick 34 to select Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. Dart was the fourth quarterback off the board in this mock. Dart was one spot behind the Cleveland Browns choosing Louisville’s Tyler Shough and 13 spots behind Shedeur Sanders with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baumgardner has all three quarterbacks ranked very closely. He opined that “Shough and Dart are closer to Sanders on the board than Sanders is to Ward.”

Baumgardner also added that Dart’s challenge will be proving that he is not a system quarterback. His college head coach, Lane Kiffin, has previously tutored Matt Corral into being drafted in the NFL draft in the third round. However, Corral flamed out within three years and is now playing in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions.

“Dart’s biggest challenge will be proving he wasn’t simply a product of a very college-y offense the way ex-Ole Miss QB Matt Corral was. However, Dart’s a better prospect in just about every area.”

Dart threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, guiding the Ole Miss Rebels to a 10-3 record and just narrowly missing out on the playoffs. His QBR of 86.3 is the fourth highest in college football last season, behind Miami’s Cam Ward, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, and Kurtis Rourke of Indiana.

New York Giants spend significant time with Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants have been heavily scouting Jaxson Dart as their quarterback target. Senior personnel executive Chris Mara attended Ole Miss’ Pro Day to scout Dart. They have also met with the quarterback at the Senior Bowl.

They also saw him at the NFL scouting combine, where he threw for the NFL personnel in attendance. He also did the NFL throwing speed test, and his ball clocked in at 58mph. His performances helped, and his stock has been rising since.

It is believed the Giants will also eventually schedule a top-30 visit with Dart in the coming weeks.

