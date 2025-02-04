"Nick Bosa wondering where he was last year" - Fans get their jokes off over Donald Trump's plans for Super Bowl 59

Super Bowl 59 is almost here, and although fans are excited about the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, another surprise awaits them. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the big game in New Orleans.

As soon as the news broke, X users jumped in with jokes.

“Nick Bosa wondering where he was last year,” a fan tweeted, taking a dig at San Fransisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.

The tweet included a famous GIF of NBA star LeBron James looking confused, often used to show someone feeling lost or out of place.

The joke's root cause is Bosa’s well-documented support for Trump. The DE has been outspoken about his political views in the past, which led people to see it as an opportunity for humor.

The 49ers made it to Super Bowl LVIII last year but lost against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"All the guys who complained about Taylor Swift getting 20 seconds of screen time last year are now gonna be m**turbating to endless clips of Trump during the game," another fan tweeted.

"This is gonna be a wild game for real. So many celebrities in one place," a fan tweeted.

Super Bowl 59 is on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Donald Trump could make history at the Super Bowl 59

The Super Bowl always gathers famous people from sports, entertainment and business. But this year, it could also make history. If U.S. President Donald Trump attends Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, he will become the first sitting president to do so.

Some vice presidents like Al Gore and George H.W. Bush have been to the big game, but never a president. Trump has a long history of attending major sports events, from throwing the first pitch at Yankees games to appearing at WrestleMania. His Super Bowl visit follows this trend.

Trump will also give a pregame interview to Fox News' Bret Baier. That said, the exact details of his visit are still unknown.

