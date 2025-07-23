“Nick Chubb about to have 1000 Yards 10+ TDS”: NFL fans react as Joe Mixon gets placed on NFI list

The loss of Joe Mixon for the near future could open the door for Nick Chubb to have a big season with the Houston Texans. That’s what some fans believe after ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced on Wednesday that Mixon had been placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.On X @slimmvinny said:“Nick Chubb about to have 1000 Yards 10+ TDS.”“Chubb will be the starter for sure by mid season,” added @nonfilterfantasy on X.@hsiyargos tweeted:“Nick Chubb taking over.”The Texans signed Nick Chubb to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with a maximum earning opportunity of $5 million. He had four seasons with the Cleveland Browns of 1,000+ yards. Mixon has an ankle injury from last season that hasn’t fully healed.While some believe Mixon’s injury means Chubb is the unquestioned starter, some on X aren’t so sure.“WOODY MARKS SZN,” tweeted @TrolledbyWaddle.“Time for Woody Marks to become the workhorse XO,” added @shillmurray_666.Meanwhile, @4forfootball tweeted:“Dameon Pierce not getting cut after all!”If Mixon misses the first few games of the season, he may be retained as a backup. Mixon made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his NFL career last year, rushing for 1,016 yards in his first season for the Texans.Texans’ new look offense is optimistic with Nick Chubb's return While Nick Chubb is coming off a pair of difficult campaigns in Cleveland due to injury, there's a lot of optimism about this offense, which ranked 22nd in yards per game last year (319.7) and 19th in points per game (21.9).New offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who previously worked with Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady, is a big reason behind the optimism.“With Caley, the Texans will have a different pass game, multiple rushing schemes that center on physicality and more running in between the tackles,” NFL insider DJ Bien-Aime wrote in a column for ESPN on July 5.That could spell good things for Chubb, who, when healthy, excels in yards after contact, while he also has an elite burst. We’ll see what the offense has to offer on August 9 when they open the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings.