  • “Nick Chubb about to have 1000 Yards 10+ TDS”: NFL fans react as Joe Mixon gets placed on NFI list

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 23, 2025 15:49 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp - Source: Imagn
The loss of Joe Mixon for the near future could open the door for Nick Chubb to have a big season with the Houston Texans. That’s what some fans believe after ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced on Wednesday that Mixon had been placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

On X @slimmvinny said:

“Nick Chubb about to have 1000 Yards 10+ TDS.”

“Chubb will be the starter for sure by mid season,” added @nonfilterfantasy on X.
@hsiyargos tweeted:

“Nick Chubb taking over.”
The Texans signed Nick Chubb to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with a maximum earning opportunity of $5 million. He had four seasons with the Cleveland Browns of 1,000+ yards. Mixon has an ankle injury from last season that hasn’t fully healed.

While some believe Mixon’s injury means Chubb is the unquestioned starter, some on X aren’t so sure.

“WOODY MARKS SZN,” tweeted @TrolledbyWaddle.
“Time for Woody Marks to become the workhorse XO,” added @shillmurray_666.
Meanwhile, @4forfootball tweeted:

“Dameon Pierce not getting cut after all!”

If Mixon misses the first few games of the season, he may be retained as a backup. Mixon made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his NFL career last year, rushing for 1,016 yards in his first season for the Texans.

Texans’ new look offense is optimistic with Nick Chubb's return

While Nick Chubb is coming off a pair of difficult campaigns in Cleveland due to injury, there's a lot of optimism about this offense, which ranked 22nd in yards per game last year (319.7) and 19th in points per game (21.9).

New offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who previously worked with Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady, is a big reason behind the optimism.

“With Caley, the Texans will have a different pass game, multiple rushing schemes that center on physicality and more running in between the tackles,” NFL insider DJ Bien-Aime wrote in a column for ESPN on July 5.

That could spell good things for Chubb, who, when healthy, excels in yards after contact, while he also has an elite burst. We’ll see what the offense has to offer on August 9 when they open the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

