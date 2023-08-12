Nick Chubb boldly asserts himself as NFL’s ‘best running back’ ahead of Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has constantly punished opposing defenses for five NFL seasons. He could have had at least 1,000 rushing yards every year if he didn’t finish four yards short of the mark during his rookie season.

The former Georgia standout is one of the elite running backs in today’s NFL. But when comparing himself to his contemporaries, the Cedartown native claimed he is the best among his fellow backfield sensations.

Nick Chubb confidently declared himself the king of running backs

Chubb made an appearance during The Pivot Training Camp episode featuring the Browns. He shared with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder:

“I'm not active on Twitter and social media, but I see everything. I do search my name. I see who's talking. I'm guilty of that. I see where they got me ranked. And I don't say anything. I just put my head down. I go to work.”

“That's why I'm here. And that's what's gotten me to this point, is seeing everything and hearing everything and just proving everybody wrong. So yes, I think I am the best running back.”

While he does have the numbers to back up his claim, other running backs can give him a run for his money. Derrick Henry was the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after compiling 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Last season, he bounced back from an injury-shortened 2021 with 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns. “King Henry” has three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections.

Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs became a First Team All-Pro last year after leading the league in rushing yards. He also has two Pro Bowl selections.

Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, and Christian McCaffrey are other running backs who can refute Nick Chubb’s claim.

However, Chubb has been one of the most consistent running backs around. He has averaged 5.2 yards per carry and collected 6,341 rushing yards over his first five seasons.

Chubb is also a 2022 Second Team All-Pro member and a four-time Pro Bowler. His workhorse mentality changed Taylor’s mind from not including Chubb in his top five to becoming his first choice.

Will Nick Chubb get a contract extension?

The recent condition of the running back market led Chubb to feel frustrated. He shared during the same episode of The Pivot podcast:

“When it comes to negotiations, they don't value that because of 'wear and tear.' I assume that's why they assume we will get hurt, at a faster rate than anyone else. And they also assume that we can easily be replaced.”

Nick Chubb has two years left in the three-year, $36 million contract he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. However, the team can continue the deal after the 2023 season. As shown in how the market turned out, nothing is certain for him, even after another monster year.