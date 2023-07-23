The running back devaluation has continued to be a hot topic of discussion with several players, including Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, part of a zoom call to discuss their current situation.

With running backs thought of as a dime a dozen and with no teams at this stage willing to pay the going rate, many running backs are either without a contract or even worse, without a job.

As training camp begins for some teams and others to follow suit soon, Chubb gave an insight into the zoom call via Dov Kleiman and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Chubb said:

"Right now, there's really nothing we can do. We're kind of handcuffed with the situation. We're the only position that our production hurts us the most. If we go out there and run 2,000 yards with so many carries, the next year they're going to say, you're probably worn down. It's tough. ... It hurts us at the end of the day."

The Zoom meeting was initiated by Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler per a source via Dov Kleiman, and at this stage, there are no new developments in the ongoing saga.

Nick Chubb hoping to put the saga behind him

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

With training camp set to begin for several teams, attention now turns to attendance and getting ready for the season. Nick Chubb, who has two years left on his current deal isn't experiencing what others like Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley are...but he could soon.

With Chubb making over $10 million in the next two seasons, it will be interesting to see how the Browns approach his situation, given he is a star of the offense.

Nick Chubb is entering his sixth season in the NFL with the Browns and is coming off yet another superb season. He had over 1,000 rushing yards in four consecutive seasons and a career-high of 1,525 last season, along with 12 touchdowns.

Now comes the time to get back down to business for Chubb as he looks to get himself in shape and get ready for the upcoming season. But the current state of the running back market will no doubt be in the back of his mind.

Unfortunately, it shows no signs of slowing down, and there is a real possibility that several running backs will either be holding out or not have a job come Week 1.

