Nick Chubb injury update: Browns GM promises franchise will be 'conservative' with superstar RB

Nick Chubb has been one of the best running backs in the NFL during his career with the Cleveland Browns. He exceeded 1,000 total yards in each of his first five seasons and totaled 48 rushing touchdowns along the way. He also remained extremely healthy for a running back, but all of that changed last season.

In just the second game of the 2023 NFL season, Chubb suffered a major knee injury that kept him out for the rest of the year. It's now the offseason and he has yet to make a full recovery as he reportedly continues to rehab. This potentially puts his status for the start of the 2024 NFL season in jeopardy.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently met with reporters during the NFL annual meetings, according to Mary Kay Cabot. One of the topics he was asked about was Nick Chubb's injury and where he currently stands in terms of potentially being ready for Week 1.

"It's probably too early to really understand what he's going to look like," Berry said. "He's truly doing a fantastic job with the rehab ... but it's not like he's going out there and doing sprints, agility drills, or stuff like that. But this month, we expect that he will."

"The next, call it three months, will be pretty telling in terms of his potential readiness for early in the season. We're going to be conservative in terms of our approach, in our assessment with building the roster, because he's coming off of a major knee injury."

While there are still around five months until the 2024 NFL season begins, Berry raised concern over Chubb's availability. He also stated that even if he is fit to play, he may not immediately return to his pre-injury condition.

This is likely why Berry claimed that the Browns will be conservative with their star running back, who is a pivotal piece to their potential success. They still found a way to make it into the NFL playoffs last year, despite missing him and Deshaun Watson.

With both of them healthy, they are likely hoping to make a deeper run this year. They probably want to make sure that Nick Chubb is at his best later in the season, even if that means being patient with his workload in the short term.

Browns adding RBs in 2024 NFL free agency to support Nick Chubb's recovery

Nick Chubb

Kareem Hunt has worked in tandem with Nick Chubb as well as with Jerome Ford last year following Chubb's injury.

His contract with the Cleveland Browns expired this year, making him a free agent during the 2024 NFL offseason. It doesn't appear that they plan on bringing him back after supplementing their roster with other running backs.

The Browns have already signed D'Onta Foreman and Nyhein Hines during the 2024 NFL free-agency period.

This gives them plenty of depth at the position, along with Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong, to potentially carry the load while Chubb works his way back from injury.