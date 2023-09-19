Nick Chubb injury update: Latest on Browns RB for Fantasy Football Week 3

Nick Chubb suffered a horrific injury on Monday night. The Cleveland Browns star running back was hit in the knee by the back of Minkah Fitzpatrick and had to be carted off the field. The injury was so terrible that the ESPN broadcast refused to show a replay. What does this mean for those who own him in fantasy football?

Nick Chubb's Fantasy Outlook in 2023

Though they have yet to determine what the injury is, the Browns know one thing: Nick Chubb will not play again this year. He was in extreme pain on the ground before being carted off the field.

Nick Chubb is probably out for the season

That almost always means a significant injury has occurred. Think Aaron Rodgers' injury and the worst case was true there. The doctors have not diagnosed the injury for Chubb, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has already confirmed that Chubb is out for the remainder of the season.

Given the nature of the hit by the Pittsburgh Steelers safety, something is likely torn in his knee. Whether it's an ACL or MCL (or both) remains to be seen, but it doesn't matter. Both injuries will end his season and the Browns have no hope that their star running back will return.

Should you drop Nick Chubb?

If you have an IR slot or a deep bench, you may not want to drop the Browns running back immediately. Though he did suffer a harrowing injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game, the diagnosis has yet to happen.

Given how the injury looked, it's a safe bet that he's done for the year and Stefanski said as much. However, until the injury has been diagnosed, you may want to hold on to him in the IR slot if at all possible.

You wouldn't want to drop him and have him return at the very end of the season, even if that's totally implausible. On the miniscule chance he does play again, you'd want to have him.

However, that chance is so little that most fantasy managers will drop him. It's extremely unlikely that he plays again, and those managers now need a reliable running back to play going forward.

Jerome Ford, who had over 100 yards and a touchdown in Chubb's absence, could be a good pickup. He's available in a lot of leagues, so be sure to submit a waiver application for him.