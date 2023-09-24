Nick Chubb injury update: When will Browns RB return to gridiron?

Cleveland Browns superstar running back Nick Chubb sustained a scary-looking injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury occurred after Chubb was hit following a 5-yard gain in the second quarter of Monday night's loss to the Steelers.

According to reports, the perennial Pro Bowler underwent an MRI, and the prognosis is reportedly optimistic.

Chubb suffered a torn left MCL, which will be surgically repaired next week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter. His recovery timeline is reportedly six to eight months.

Is Nick Chubb out for the season?

Yes, all indications point to Nick Chubb being ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

MCL tears have a six to eight-month recovery period, and the season ends in February. So even if the Cleveland Browns make the Super Bowl (which is highly unlikely), Chubb will likely not suit up.

Nick Chubb will likely need two surgeries; it all depends on the outcome of the upcoming procedure, during which the doctor will assess the full scope of the injury. If necessary, the second procedure would be a full ACL reconstruction.

Due to Chubb's unfortunate season-ending injury, the Browns have re-signed Kareem Hunt as insurance on a one-year deal.

Hunt is a minor downgrade on Chubb, but at least he knows the Browns playbook, having been on the franchise since his release from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nick Chubb's NFL career highlights

Nick Chubb is a top-tier running back in the NFL. The Browns drafted the Georgia Bulldogs alum in the second round of the 2018 Draft, and he has been a starter ever since.

Chubb was a mere four yards away from having a 1,000 rushing yards season as a rookie and hasn't looked back since then.

He earned his first Pro Bowl in year two and has made four consecutive Pro Bowl games since then. He has pulled off four successive 1000-plus-yard seasons.

The Cleveland Browns offense is essentially catered toward his strengths as an elusive threat in the backfield. Unlike Derek Henry and some of his other colleagues, Chubb's game is more reliant on elusiveness rather than brute strength.

He serves as an occasional deep ball threat in Cleveland, pulling down double-digit receptions in every season of his NFL career.

Chubb's NFL accolades include but aren't limited to a 2022 second-team All-Pro nod and four Pro Bowl selections. He also holds several Cleveland Browns rushing records.