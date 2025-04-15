Nick Chubb is somehow still unsigned a month after the beginning of the new league year. And as speculation on his future continues to abound, his latest social media post has caused much worry among his former team's fans.
On Monday, the erstwhile-Cleveland Browns running back took to Instagram to write this:
"They’ve already wrote my ending when I’m just getting started 🦇"
Browns fans shared their concern online amid Chubb's cryptic message:
"They'll be stupid to let him go"
"There are certain dudes you give the benefit of the doubt, even if you think they’ve lost a little. Chubb is that dude," one fan wrote.
More of the sentiment can be seen below:
"The browns being the browns. Can’t believe it," one sighed.
"If Andrew Berry lets this man walk…" another threatened.
"LET 'EM KNOW!!!" another implored.
Two AFC contenders linked to Nick Chubb
Returning to the Browns is a very logical move for Nick Chubb. After all, the team needs both a game-changing running back and reliable locker room leader. He may not prove to be as prolific and productive as he was before, but he can become a mentor to whichever rookies are drafted.
But should he choose to test himself elsewhere, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios has two projected destinations for him, each coached by a Harbaugh. First is Derrick Henry's Baltimore Ravens, where he could prove to be an upgrade at RB2 over Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell:
"(Chubb) won’t start again in the league, but he might be able to show signs of life in an AFC team that is always in the Super Bowl conversation. The Ravens are not far from becoming champions, and while (he) might not make much of an impact, he could provide some stability."
The other is the Los Angeles Chargers, who are entering a new era with Najee Harris but still need depth after losing Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins. Palacios notes that the Chargers could take a flyer on Chubb for a year to see how he fits their scheme.
Over his career, Nick Chubb has rushed 1,340 times for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns. He is a one-time All-Pro and has made four consecutive Pro Bowls.
