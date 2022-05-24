Nick Foles reunites with old Coach in Indy

The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran quarterback Nick Foles on a two-year deal. Foles is expected to be the backup quarterback for Matt Ryan, who they also acquired this off-season from the Atlanta Falcons. This could be the perfect fit as both quarterback and coach have had their best seasons while working together.

Head coach Reich previously lobbied for Carson Wentz and pushed the team to trade for the quarterback in the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out and Wentz was sent packing after just one season with the franchise.

Now Reich is reaching out to another familiar face who he has a long history with. Reich is doing what he did in Philadelphia, calling on Foles yet again to be his backup.

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Nick Foles and Frank Reich's history together

Foles and Reich have regularly kept in touch. Even though they went their separate ways professionally after the quarterback left the Eagles for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Nobody knows the importance of a strong backup quarterback more than the pair. In 2017 after Wentz got hurt, Foles stepped in and led the Eagles.

Reich was the team's offensive coordinator at the time. The quarterback won two of their three final regular-season games after stepping in for Wentz, who tore his ACL and LCL in December in Los Angeles. The quarterback led Philadelphia to wins over the Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional round and the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game, but what he did in the Super Bowl will always be legendary.

Foles outdueled Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII for the team's first Super Bowl title. He was not only named the Super Bowl MVP, but became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for and catch a touchdown in a Super Bowl, thanks to what is known as the “Philly Special.” The Super Bowl MVP completed 28-of-43 passes for 373 yards with three touchdowns and caught a one-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter on a trick play.

Since leaving Philadelphia in 2018, the quarterback has been trying to re-create the magical year he had with Reich. He went to Jacksonville as their next franchise quarterback in 2019 but it only lasted one season.

He then went to Chicago to reconnect with another former Eagles assistant coach in Matt Nagy, but that lasted only two seasons, with the quarterback struggling with consistency and playing time. He started only eight games in two seasons with the Bears, and only one game last season. His only appearance came Week 16 in Seattle, when he threw for 250 yards and one touchdown in another signature comeback win.

The Bears released him earlier this month after they failed to find a viable trade. Foles has thrown for 14,003 yards and 82 touchdowns in 56 starts and 68 regular-season games.

At 33 years old, this could very well be the final stop for the well-traveled veteran, who has been with 6 different teams since 2012, including two tours of duty with the Eagles.

