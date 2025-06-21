"Nick Foles is quietly smiling" - NFL fans react as Tom Brady and Eli Manning toss passes at Fanatics Fest 2025

Tom Brady and Eli Manning faced each other twice in the Super Bowl, but on Friday, there was a lot more harmony between them at Fanatics Fest 2025. Fans enjoyed the two former Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks throwing the football to one another at the event and as you might imagine, people on X had plenty to say about the friendly exchanges.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

“Somewhere in the background, Nick Foles is quietly smiling,” said @ShadowXSterling.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

@mj_italia_ tweeted:

“Eli owns Brady".

“Superman and his Kryptonite,” said @OuttaPocketRG3.

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls during his NFL career, six with the New England Patriots and one as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady suffered three losses in the big game, one to the Philadelphia Eagles, who were led by quarterback Nick Foles in 2018 after Carson Wentz went down with an injury earlier in that season. Foles caught a touchdown pass in that game on a play known famously today as the “Philly Special.”

Ad

Brady faced Eli and the Giants in the Super Bowl twice and lost both times, including in the 2007 campaign when the Patriots had a perfect season heading into that Super Bowl clash. Eli was the Super Bowl MVP in both of those wins and Foles was MVP when the Eagles upset New England.

“The can still do it,” said @DunVsEverybody.

@LuigiRFRM suggested:

“Brady comeback.”

“Legends reunite, love to see it,” added @FortKnoxKrypto.

Ad

Brady retired in 2023, while Manning called it quits in January 2020. The former Michigan quarterback originally ended his playing career in February 2022 but later changed his mind to play one more season. Between Brady and Eli, they have won nine Super Bowls and been named to the Pro Bowl 19 times.

Tom Brady turns heel

While it was mostly harmonious and fun to see Tom Brady and others reunite, there was an interesting turn of events in New York on Friday.

Ad

The current NFL FOX analyst came out with the theme “The American Nightmare,” the entrance music of wrestler Cody Rhodes. After coming out he earned a chorus of boos from the WWE crowd for spitting on a Sauce Gardner New York Jets uniform.

That was followed by him taking an Eli Manning New York Giants jersey and ripping it apart, which didn’t garner Brady any more praise.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later in the segment, Manning jumped on Brady’s back piggyback style in a comical show.

Brady may have lost two Super Bowls to Eli, but according to the championship leaderboard Saturday, Brady was on top of the standings with 399.1 points, Matt Dennish was second at 325 and Manning was third with 314.5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.