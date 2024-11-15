Nick Sirianni reveals how Eagles are navigating challenges after Jason Kelce's departure

After spending 13 years in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce called it a career after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent them home in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. The center was one of the best players in his position, of all time, and helped the team win its first-ever Super Bowl in 2018.

Watching a player of his caliber leave isn't easy, especially for a team with high aspirations. Nick Sirianni opened up on the challenges of playing without Kelce, explaining that the retired star did a good work teaching his successor. During his Friday appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Sirianni said:

"When you lose a player like Jason Kelce, who made that thing (tush push) go, who had a big part of making that thing go. Because it takes everybody, as we know, it takes the pusher, it takes the edges, it takes everybody, that's always tough. But Cam's done a great job. And he was able to play right alongside Jason last year and learn from him," Sirianni said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

During his 13-year NFL career, Jason Kelce collected several honors and awards, starting with the Super Bowl LII trophy. He was a six-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro-Bowler while starting in the 193 games he played in the league.

He's now a full-time podcaster with his brother Travis Kelce and a regular on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown."

Jason Kelce defended Nick Sirianni against criticism amid Eagles' positive season

Just like Nick Sirianni showed his respect to Jason Kelce, the retired center did the same with his former coach. Ahead of Thursday night's game against the Commanders, Kelce clapped back at Sirianni's critics, questioning why he receives so many negative comments.

He used one of the best head coaches in the league as an example to defend Sirianni.

"I think the big thing people question with Nick is like, 'What does he do?' Especially now that he's not a play-caller. And I just think there's a number of coaches that do this now, Dan Campbell being one of them. And people really don't question what Dan Campbell does for the Lions," Kelce said.

Expand Tweet

Kelce pointed out that Sirianni put together Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio and the results have been remarkable for the Eagles. They beat the Commanders 26-18 to improve to 8-2 for the season, securing their sixth consecutive win amid a season full of criticism for their head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.