"Nick Sirianni will never be a head coach again": NFL analyst puts Eagles HC in hot seat for 2024 season

NFL analyst Craig Carton believes there's no excuse for the Philadelphia Eagles. With Saquon Barkley and others joining the team after the offseason, Carton thinks that Eacgles should be the best team in the NFC East and should win the division. If they don't, he thinks head coach Nick Sirianni's days are numbered.

Carton put Sirianni firmly in his crosshairs:

"He [Barkley] almost had 1000 yards last year behind a terrible offensive line, bad quarterback play, and no other weapons on the field... Eagles are the best team in the NFC East. If they don't win the division this year, Nick Siriani will never be a head coach in the NFL ever again."

He believes Sirianni could bounce back to being a coordinator in the league, but if he fails to secure a division title with the talent the Eagles have, then he cannot remain a head coach.

Sirianni was arguably already on the hot seat. The Eagles started 10-1 last year before finishing 11-6 and losing in the first round of the playoffs. It was a historic collapse, and it brought the coach's skills into focus.

Now, with a revamped defense and more playmakers on offense (not to mention new coordinators), Carton believes the buck stops with Sirianni and this may be his last chance to be a coach.

Nick Sirianni not the favorite to be next NFL coach fired

Despite what seems to be enormous pressure mounting, Nick Sirianni is not the odds-on favorite to be the next NFL coach fired. In fact, there are a few with better chances than the Philadelphia Eagles boss.

Nick Sirianni might be on the hot seat in 2024

The favorite is currently Robert Saleh of the New York Jets. According to Illinois Bet, he is +350 to be canned. Right behind him at +450 is Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears head coach.

Here's the rest of the list:

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys, +500

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints, +700

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles, +1000

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings, +1500

Brian Daboll, New York Giants, +1500

According to these odds, almost the entire NFC East (with exception of Dan Quinn, who was just hired by Washington Commanders) is on the hot seat. It's not just Sirianni.

