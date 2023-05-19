Nick Williams Chargers contract: How much will former Giants DT earn in 2023

Defensive tackle Nick Williams is set to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, although the details of the contract have not been disclosed. The news was revealed by NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, who tweeted about Williams joining the Chargers.

“Per source, the #Chargers are signing former Giants DT Nick Williams to a one year deal. Entering year 11, Williams provides some key depth at a position of need for the @Chargers. #BoltUp I’m the source!!”

Chase Daniel @ChaseDaniel



Daniel played the 2021 and 2022 seasons for the Chargers, earning $4 million. Though mainly a backup, he has made nearly $42 million in 14 NFL seasons.

Williams' addition to the Chargers' defense is expected to address their need for depth at the position and help improve their run defense. The Chargers struggled in defending the run last season, ranking 28th in the league by allowing an average of 145.8 rushing yards per game. In contrast, their pass defense was more solid, ranking seventh in passing yards allowed per game.

Signing Williams could also potentially enhance the Chargers' pass rush. While Williams has only recorded 7.5 sacks in his nine-season career, his presence on the field could draw double teams, opening up opportunities for star pass rushers like Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

A Summary of Nick Williams’ NFL Career

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Nick Williams in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft and initially gave him a four-year, $2.2 million contract. But was later released after being placed on injured reserve.

The following year, the Steelers signed him to their practice squad, giving him a one-year, $107,000 contract. But the Kansas City Chiefs signed him off the Steelers practice squad, giving him a two-year, $930,000 deal. He re-signed with the Chiefs during the 2016 offseason but was released following their Week 6 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

He played the rest of the 2016 season with the Miami Dolphins. In 2017, Williams agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Miami. Unfortunately, he was released before the season started.

In 2018, the defensive tackle from Samford agreed to a one-year, $705,000 contract with the Chicago Bears. He was retained on a one-year deal in 2019 but wasn’t re-signed for the 2020 season.

Instead, Williams signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Detroit Lions. In 2022, Nick Williams signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract to play for the New York Giants and suited up for eight games. He has 142 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries in 83 career games.

