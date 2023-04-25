After months of speculation and negotiations, Aaron Rodgers has been dealt to the New York Jets. As reported by Adam Schefter, the Jets gave up this year's pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-round pick (No. 42), a 6th-round pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-round pick, and a 2023 5th-round pick to get Rodgers.

While some think that the Jets didn't overpay to get Rodgers, Nick Wright believes that the Green Bay Packers have fleeced the AFC East team. He thinks that the Packers have got good assets in return of Rodgers, who was a declining quarterback.

Here's what Nick Wright said on First Things First:

"I got to tell you, I think it's a pretty damn good haul for the Packers. I think that's about as good as the Packers possibly could have done to move up two spots this year, which would have cost you like a fourth rounder, a second round pick this year, and then likely a first round pick next year."

"I like it a lot for the Jets or for the Packers and even if you don't, he doesn't reach threshold. That means something disastrous happened. You're glad to get rid of him and you get a second rounder next year. So, I think they're in good shape."

Despite Nick Wright's remarks about the trade, both the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets will be happy to come out of this process. The Jets wanted a superstar quarterback to contend with, and now they have one in Aaron Rodgers.

In the Packers' case, they will finally give Jordan Love an opportunity to prove himself worthy of being the franchise quarterback.

Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Aaron Rodgers will be under immense pressure next season

Aaron Rodgers: Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Now that Aaron Rodgers is finally in New York, he will be under pressure to perform at an elite level. He didn't play well last season, but next season the Jets are seen as Super Bowl contenders.'

Rodgers needs to play at MVP level to help the Jets become a great team in a stacked AFC, and that will be tough to achieve. However, the former Packers quarterback has proved everyone wrong quite often in his career, and he would love to do the same again.

