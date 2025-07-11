Patrick Mahomes recently received criticism for photos that were shared of him celebrating the 4th of July with his wife Brittany. Among those who commenetd were Kevin Kietzman, who called him "fat" during an episode of his Kevin Kietzman Has Issues podcast on iHeart Radio.

Ad

Coming to the legendary quarterback's defense was Nick Wright, a sports media personality from FS1 and notorious Mahomes fan. He also previously spent time in the Kansas City radio market, so Wright has a close connection to the Chiefs.

Wright recently appeared on an episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and recalled a public feud that he had Kietzman during their radio days in Kansas City. He referenced their beef in his defense of Mahomes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wright stated:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"For the first time in a decade, he’s noteworthy, while I’m on one of America’s premier platforms. Which is to say, not to make it about me, but we know who won that battle. Sorry Kietz, that son of a b*tch. I hated him so much."

"I try to think I’m an intensely loyal guy and so I will even at times, to my own detriment, try to back my people. But if you are not that, and I also think you hit the trifecta of being a bad person, being dishonest, and the thing that’s worse than all those, totally and wholly untalented, I just never let it go."

Ad

"He did what every low IQ, not that talented, but I like talking into the radio guy does, which is like, ‘Well maybe I’ll just make the turn to neanderthal politics.’ And that’s been like his little niche."

Ad

Nick Wright also referenced that Kevin Kietzman was formerly forced off of the radio for contyroversial comments about Andy Reid, so him taking a relative low-blow at Patrick Mahomes' weight didn't surprise the FS1 star. He suggested that he believes Kietzman only makes these types of comments to stay relevant.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patrick Mahomes outlook for 2025 NFL season with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes

Whether or not Patrick Mahomes looked "fat" in the shared photos of himself and his wife Brittany on the 4th of July should have little impact on his general outlook for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. He is still the all-time leader among all quarterbacks in career passing yards per game and has won three Super Bowl rings in just seven years as a starter.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were seeking to become the first team in NFL history to threepeat last year, but were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. He will be looking for revenge this season and remains one of the favorites to win another ring this year. It's also important to mention that training camp hasn't even started yet, so even if he is over his usual weight right now, he has plenty of time to officially get back into football shape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.