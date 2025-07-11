Patrick Mahomes recently received criticism for photos that were shared of him celebrating the 4th of July with his wife Brittany. Among those who commenetd were Kevin Kietzman, who called him "fat" during an episode of his Kevin Kietzman Has Issues podcast on iHeart Radio.
Coming to the legendary quarterback's defense was Nick Wright, a sports media personality from FS1 and notorious Mahomes fan. He also previously spent time in the Kansas City radio market, so Wright has a close connection to the Chiefs.
Wright recently appeared on an episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and recalled a public feud that he had Kietzman during their radio days in Kansas City. He referenced their beef in his defense of Mahomes.
Wright stated:
"For the first time in a decade, he’s noteworthy, while I’m on one of America’s premier platforms. Which is to say, not to make it about me, but we know who won that battle. Sorry Kietz, that son of a b*tch. I hated him so much."
"I try to think I’m an intensely loyal guy and so I will even at times, to my own detriment, try to back my people. But if you are not that, and I also think you hit the trifecta of being a bad person, being dishonest, and the thing that’s worse than all those, totally and wholly untalented, I just never let it go."
"He did what every low IQ, not that talented, but I like talking into the radio guy does, which is like, ‘Well maybe I’ll just make the turn to neanderthal politics.’ And that’s been like his little niche."
Nick Wright also referenced that Kevin Kietzman was formerly forced off of the radio for contyroversial comments about Andy Reid, so him taking a relative low-blow at Patrick Mahomes' weight didn't surprise the FS1 star. He suggested that he believes Kietzman only makes these types of comments to stay relevant.
Patrick Mahomes outlook for 2025 NFL season with Chiefs
Whether or not Patrick Mahomes looked "fat" in the shared photos of himself and his wife Brittany on the 4th of July should have little impact on his general outlook for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. He is still the all-time leader among all quarterbacks in career passing yards per game and has won three Super Bowl rings in just seven years as a starter.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were seeking to become the first team in NFL history to threepeat last year, but were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. He will be looking for revenge this season and remains one of the favorites to win another ring this year. It's also important to mention that training camp hasn't even started yet, so even if he is over his usual weight right now, he has plenty of time to officially get back into football shape.
