Nick Wright has broken down why he believes Kevin Durant was working out with Aaron Rodgers. The new Jets quarterback famously does not like training much during the offseason and the basketball superstar is just coming off a gruelling NBA season.

But the analyst thinks he knows what is going on here. It is not that two MVPs from two different sports came to share some perspective and insight. Rather Nick Wright believes that by hanging out with Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant comes across as the normal guy.

He said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers hanging out working out together! My theory to Kevin Durant, who's a little odd, choosing to hang out with Aaron Rodgers is that he then becomes, far and away, the most sane normal guy in the group."

Nick Wright then further elucidated his thinking behind the whole affair. He said that Kevin Durant might be odd on social media sometimes. But that is nothing, according to him, compared to Aaron Rodgers and his various notions ranging from Ayahuasca to anti-vaccination stance. He elucidated,

"It's like ‘Oh, you guys think I'm a little weird? Well, why don't I bring my chem trails anti-Vax, Ayahuasca drinking, you gotta FaceTime me buddy to come hang out, and then you might be like, Oh, KD, little odd social media stuff but aside from that pretty chill guy.”

What to Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers have to say about Nick Wright's theory?

While Nick Wright's theory is undoubtedly appealing, we must give a chance to the two players involved to have their say. The photograph was initially posted on Instagram by ProActive Sports, which quickly went viral. Immediately, speculation was rife in the year what that meant.

The basketball star responded later on his Instagram story, clarifying,

"Ima jetMander fan. Don't ask no questions."

He said that he took the photo with the new superstar New York Jets quarteback because he is a fan of the NFL team.

That, though, does not quite add up to his past allegiances. The NBA star has previously supported the Washington Commanders, having been born there. He even got a custom jersey from the team last year and has previously appeared at their games.

NBA @NBA Terry Mclaurin of the Washington Commanders gifts Kevin Durant a jersey prior to tonight's action! Terry Mclaurin of the Washington Commanders gifts Kevin Durant a jersey prior to tonight's action! https://t.co/9illp1xVok

He has also previously said, albeit we assume tongue in cheek, that he supports the Los Angeles Rams because they have (sur)namesake Cobie Durant on the team playing as a cornerback. Now, though, with four-time NFL MVP in town, he seems to be going all in on the New York Jets this year.

Poll : 0 votes