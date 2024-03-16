Aaron Rodgers is once again in the news. Recently reports emerged about the New York Jets quarterback being a contender to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate in the 2024 US Elections.

On March 26, Kennedy will select either Rodgers or Jesse Ventura, and while it is not expected the quarterback will be chosen, many were surprised to see his name there.

Nick Wright, who has often been very critical of Rodgers, once again called out him after the recent news. Wright believes that Rodgers should just retire from the NFL as his 'mind' is not in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said:

"Aaron Rodgers should just retire. His heart's not in it, he has other interests, god bless him. I mean, there's plenty of people athletes, turned politicians, and Aaron Rodgers, what you can't do is both. In a world where Baker Mayfield still gets criticized for a couple of days of insurance commercials during the offseason.

"I don't think you can weigh or balance quarterback for the Jets with you know, the VP debate between weeks five and six. don't think it's a realistic game plan and I know that people are expecting me to call Aaron Rodgers disingenuous because he is the most disingenuous athlete of my lifetime."

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in his first game for the New York Jets, and despite hinting at a return later in the season, the 40-year-old quarterback decided to sit out.

The Jets finished with a record of 7-10 and missed the playoffs. With Rodgers back next season, expectations are once again high for the team, and it will be interesting to see if the recent news about their quarterback affects the franchise.

Jets continue to build their roster around Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns

The New York Jets have been active this offseason, and have prioritized improving their offensive line. They recently signed Tyron Smith to a one-year $6.5 million deal, who could be an important piece for the team next season.

They also signed John Simpson and traded for Morgan Moses to maximize their chances of winning the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets have the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft. Although they have already improved their offensive line, the chances are still high for them to draft another offensive lineman.

The Jets also signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor in free agency as they prepare to trade Zach Wilson. Rodgers will be ready for the training camp, and the upcoming season is huge for the Jets. If the team doesn't make the playoffs then head coach Robert Saleh could get fired.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.