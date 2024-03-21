Nick Wright calls out Jets for handing reins to "madman" Aaron Rodgers and building an old injured team

The New York Jets have been silently dominating the 2024 NFL offseason with the additions of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and Mike Williams. But Nick Wright doesn't seem excited about the acquisitions.

On FS1's First Things First, Wright mentioned that the Jets' roster is too old and that an aging team doesn't succeed in the NFL.

"I don't know that they have a squad," Wright said of the jets roster. They have a very old team in a league that that does not ever work in.

"So their biggest offseason acquisitions, let's show them because with both tackles (Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith) and the wide receiver (Mike Williams), they are 33-33. That is old in the NFL."

The New York Jets had a historic draft in 2022, where they made four key selection in the top 36 picks, with the likes of Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Jermaine Johnson. The four players have lived upto their potentials and are entering their prime years.

Wright called out the Jets for handing the reins to an aging Aaron Rodgers instead of building a solid squad around these stars.

"When you crush a draft like this, you take a long view and we tried to build a juggernaut. Instead, they gave the reins to a literal and figurative madman.

"You have a 40 something year old coming off a torn Achilles and you are at the expense of being able to take advantage of these guys' primes together. You are building a team that doesn't make sense. You're building an old injured team," he added.

How Jets' free agency moves could affect their 2024 NFL Draft plans

General manager Joe Douglas understood the assignment of protecting Aaron Rodgers and brought help for his quarterback. The New York Jets added Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and John Simpson to upgrade their O-Line.

However, the work doesn't stop there. Like Nick Wright mentioned, injuries are a major concern for the aging offensive linemen. Addressing that would be a priority for the Jets via the draft.

The Jets also require another solid wide receiver, which they look to focus on in the draft. Garrett Wilson leds their wide receiver group along with Mike Williams, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Malik Taylor and Jason Brownlee.

As good as Lazard was in Green Bay, the 2023 season was his lowest since entering the league in 2018. He had mere 23 catches for 311 yard and one touchdown in 14 games. The WR has also been included in trade talks this offseason.

With a talented wide receivers in this draft class, the Jets could make moves to select a pass catcher and further solidify their roster. The New York Jets pick at No. 10 in the Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.