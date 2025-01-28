  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Nick Wright calls out media for demanding rule changes after Chiefs' controversial AFCCG win - "You bunch of losers"

Nick Wright calls out media for demanding rule changes after Chiefs' controversial AFCCG win - "You bunch of losers"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jan 28, 2025 10:44 GMT
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick Mohomes, Chiefs' wins are garnering outcry form media (Source: Getty)

The Patrick Mahomes-era Kansas City Chiefs have seemingly surpassed the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots as America's most hated team, thanks in large part to purportedly dubious at best and terrible at worst calls that go in their favor.

According to detractors, Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills provided three further examples of that:

also-read-trending Trending

As a result, fans and even the media have been demanding rule changes to minimize such officiating inconsistencies. However, Nick Wright had a dissenting opinion on that notion.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“And now, tradition unlike any other, the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs and you know what we need to do? Change the rules ... So to everyone saying that and all the nonsense we've had to deal with Sunday morning about the officials, guys, cry your way into another rule change, you bunch of losers,” he said on Monday's episode of First Things First.

Adam Schefter discusses officiating in Chiefs-Bills AFCCG

Another insider who shared their thoughts on the officiating in the Chiefs-Bills game was ESPN's Adam Schefter. Speaking on Monday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, he expounded on the outdatedness of the league's methods of reviewing plays, comparing it to 2015.

“It's wild ... That’s what I thought this summer was about, the chip in the ball, the electronic spotting system ... And I’ve got to hear more about whatever came of that because you don’t want to have plays decided like that where there’s a question at all,” he said.

He continued by discussing the propensity for the Chiefs' opponents to be caught committing unnecessary roughness when attempting to stop QB rushes (four against one).

“There was zero intent behind that. I’m a little surprised that people are so offended with factual information. There was zero agenda. It was numbers, some stats in conjunction with a story that the NFL is considering expanding replay assist to include plays that include quarterback slides. That’s it,” he said.

Super Bowl LIX, where the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch, is set to kickoff at 6:30 PM ET on Fox.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prathik BR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी