The Patrick Mahomes-era Kansas City Chiefs have seemingly surpassed the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots as America's most hated team, thanks in large part to purportedly dubious at best and terrible at worst calls that go in their favor.

According to detractors, Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills provided three further examples of that:

A fourth-down ruling that stripped the Bills of possession after Josh Allen was ruled to have failed to cover the necessary yard

A third-and-three catch by Dalton Kincaid that was ruled a yard short, angering Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy

Xavier Worthy getting a reception on what appeared at first to be an interception by fellow rookie Cole Bishop

As a result, fans and even the media have been demanding rule changes to minimize such officiating inconsistencies. However, Nick Wright had a dissenting opinion on that notion.

“And now, tradition unlike any other, the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs and you know what we need to do? Change the rules ... So to everyone saying that and all the nonsense we've had to deal with Sunday morning about the officials, guys, cry your way into another rule change, you bunch of losers,” he said on Monday's episode of First Things First.

Adam Schefter discusses officiating in Chiefs-Bills AFCCG

Another insider who shared their thoughts on the officiating in the Chiefs-Bills game was ESPN's Adam Schefter. Speaking on Monday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, he expounded on the outdatedness of the league's methods of reviewing plays, comparing it to 2015.

“It's wild ... That’s what I thought this summer was about, the chip in the ball, the electronic spotting system ... And I’ve got to hear more about whatever came of that because you don’t want to have plays decided like that where there’s a question at all,” he said.

He continued by discussing the propensity for the Chiefs' opponents to be caught committing unnecessary roughness when attempting to stop QB rushes (four against one).

“There was zero intent behind that. I’m a little surprised that people are so offended with factual information. There was zero agenda. It was numbers, some stats in conjunction with a story that the NFL is considering expanding replay assist to include plays that include quarterback slides. That’s it,” he said.

Super Bowl LIX, where the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch, is set to kickoff at 6:30 PM ET on Fox.

