Nick Wright challenges Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh to "beat a team in their weight class" after Ravens' unsuccessful playoff record

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the league's best offenses. Given their successful offseason in which they added players through the draft and lost very little quality, it seems like the organization is carrying high expectations into this season.

While discussing the teams that have a chance to emerge as top seed in the AFC this season on Tuesday's episode of First Things First, Nick Wright, who has gained a reputation as a Ravens hater in the past few years, explained that he likes the team's "chances" to finish top seed in the AFC, but he's waiting for them to beat one of the league's heavyweights in the playoffs.

"I love the Ravens' chance to be the one seed, maybe? I love the Ravens chances to be all the analytics crowd's favorite team," Wright said. "I love the Ravens' chances to have an amazing regular season.

"They have beaten the Titans quarterbacked by Ryan Tannehill, the Texans quarterbacked by rookie CJ Stroud, and Steelers quarterbacked by Russell Wilson. Have lost in the playoffs to Tannahill and Philip Rivers, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen twice and Patrick Mahomes. I need to see the Baltimore Ravens beat a team in their weight class in the playoffs."

Wright's comments essentially expressed his doubts about the Ravens' ability to make the playoffs, even though he believes the club will perform well during the regular season.

Many Ravens fans are most likely feeling good about the team's chances of winning the AFC North division for the third consecutive year and making the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. However, the team will definitely want to have a deep playoff run.

The Ravens have only won three of their last nine postseason games since the beginning of 2018, and they haven't won back-to-back playoff games since their 2012 Super Bowl run.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has a postseason record of 3-5 in the games he has started over his first seven NFL seasons, with none of the three wins achieved against particularly elite quarterbacks.

Nick Wright appears to be looking for answers for why the Ravens, who appear to be among the league's top teams for the majority of the regular season, consistently struggle to defeat other top teams in the postseason.

Lamar Jackson prepared to help the Ravens bounce back in 2025

For the first time this offseason, quarterback Lamar Jackson addressed the media during the Baltimore Ravens' first minicamp practice on Tuesday.

"I never get over a loss. I don’t care how small it might be to someone else or how great it might be, it’s always the same for me," Jackson said. "We’re going to bounce back, and when we come back, I feel like we are going to have vengeance on our minds."

After two heartbreaking postseason defeats to the Buffalo Bills last season and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, the two-time NFL MVP has indicated that he is more motivated than ever to win a Super Bowl.

John Harbaugh's Ravens are among the favorites to make the Super Bowl this season, but they know they will need to face and defeat some formidable opponents, such as the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes, the Bills with Josh Allen and the Bengals with Joe Burrow, to represent the AFC in the big game.

