Nick Wright claims Deion Sanders made Shedeur Sanders' situation worse with his response to Browns QB's "mute" interview

Shedeur Sanders mouthed his answers without speaking in an interview after Dillon Gabriel was named the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback ahead of Week 5.While Sanders is under fire for his behavior, his father, Deion Sanders, reacted supportively. He commented on an Instagram post:“Good one, son. You did that,” along with laughing emojis.Nick Wright discussed the situation on his What's Wright? with Nick Wright show on Thursday. He argued that Deion Sanders’ reaction to his son’s behavior has exacerbated the situation.&quot;I am not asking for the kid to be humbled,&quot; Wright said. &quot;I hate that commentary. I’m not asking for him to change who he is at a personal level.&quot;I am asking for him to recognize that this shit works against him and his dad who everybody loves, myself included, Instagramming in response to this video, all these laughing emojis and writing, ‘Good one, son. You did that,’ is not helpful.&quot;Wright explained why Coach Prime could get away with bold statements but the rookie quarterback can't, even during their respective drafts:&quot;Deion going into the draft, was talking about, ‘This team better not draft me. I’ll bankrupt the bank.’ Like, guess what? People are like 'Alright, he might be a lot to deal with, but did you see the 40-yard dash time? Did you see him locked down inside of a field for two years of Florida State?' Deion's like, 'I might play baseball too.' They're like, 'We'll fly you out there, buddy. Whatever you want.'“Deion had two things going for him that are very important that Shedeur did not,&quot; he emphasized. &quot;One is he was a super duper star on the field, and the other man is he wasn’t a quarterback.&quot;Bruce Arians questions Browns’ media strategy with Shedeur SandersAfter his silent interview, Tampa Bay Buccaneers consultant Bruce Arians voiced concern over the Browns’ handling of Shedeur Sanders’ media presence.Speaking on the Up &amp; Adams show, Arians asked:“Why is the third quarterback getting interviews?”He criticized the team’s approach.&quot;He’s got nothing to do with the game,&quot; Arians said. &quot;It’s all for media clicks. Whoever is running that media relations department, should turn that down.&quot;Arians suggested that the Browns are creating distractions by regularly making Shedeur Sanders available. Arians also advised Sanders to focus on his development.“Just keep growing,&quot; Arians said. &quot;Go to practice every day and work hard. When your time comes be ready. Be sure you’re preparing to be the starting quarterback every week. If he is the emergency quarterback, it’s going to be a big situation.&quot;Shedeur Sanders remains the QB3 in the Browns' depth chart.